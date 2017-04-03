Colin Cowherd explains why Russell Westbrook will never get another star teammate

Russell Westbrook is like the city of Miami

“Russell Westbrook is similar to the city of Miami. I can line up truths about both. And if you live in Miami you’d be offended, and if you didn’t live in Miami you’d say, ‘Oh, yeah, those are true.’ I can tell you the good about Miami. It’s second in tourism in the United States, in tourism among international visitors. I can tell you it has the No. 1-ranked beaches, no state tax, the No. 2 night life in the United States. That part of Miami is true.

I can also tell you they have the sixth-worst congestion among major cities in America. Their public school ranking? Below average. Third-worst income inequality – it’s a city of haves and have nots. Oh, yeah, they get hit by hurricanes. Those are also true. My wife would never raise our kids in Miami. I’d move there tomorrow. It just depends on how you see the world.”