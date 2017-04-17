Colin Cowherd: The Celtics need to follow Bill Belichick’s model for success before it’s too late

The top seed in the Eastern Conference suffered a stunning loss at home to the Chicago Bulls in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, as Jimmy Butler sunk the Celtics with 30 points and nine rebounds.
Colin Cowherd argued Monday on "The Herd" that Butler's performance was a reminder that Boston's hesitancy to trade for him earlier this year might have doomed the Celtics' chance to make a run at a title this year. According to Cowherd, Celtics general manager Danny Ainge needs to learn from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick before the championship window closes.
Failing to trade for Jimmy Butler has blown up in the Celtics' face
“Jimmy Butler was great yesterday. He was fantastic. I like Jimmy Butler a lot.
"I have said this: If I was a general manager and I was the Lakers or I was the Celtics, I would go after Jimmy Butler. He is a unique talent.
"The Boston Celtics have been rebuilding for years and years. You read about it. Danny Ainge, they are patient.
"They had a chance to go out and get Jimmy Butler, but Danny Ainge wants to win every trade. He wants to be patient. He wants to make the right move.”
Celtics' future assets won't save them in this series
“So I watched Boston and Chicago yesterday, and you do realize the difference in that game was Jimmy Butler.
"Boston’s cap space? Boy, they were good yesterday, weren’t they? Boston’s third second-round pick next year? Boy, they dominated the glass, didn’t they! Boston’s patience not giving away draft picks? Boy, they were really something against Chicago.
"What do those draft picks mean? We’re four years into Boston’s rebuild. They’ve got the No. 1 seed and they have one legit player - he’s 5-foot-9, and [he’ll be] 29 years old next year. He’s in the prime and the window is closing.”
The NBA is a win-now league
“The NBA’s like Silicon Valley. You can get rich quick, then you’re gobbled up. One day you’re Snapchat, the next day Instagram eats you alive. One day you’re MySpace and Facebook eats you alive. It doesn’t last very long.
"Miami and LeBron did not last long. Shaq and Kobe did not last long, and they got titles.”
Belichick is showing the Celtics how they should operate
“Boston? Congrats on all the draft picks! Belichick across town is giving them up. He wants guys who can play. Why don’t you watch what Bill Belichick’s doing? Bill Belichick’s now giving up draft picks because he’s got a star player, and the star player’s getting older, and he wants to win now.
"The Bulls yesterday played the Celtics, 20 guys played. Two are All-Stars. One is a really high-end All-Star, Jimmy Butler.”
The Celtics have a bunch of draft picks in a class loaded with talent they don't need
“By the way, all those draft picks, and you’ve got seven in the next two years, Boston. This draft is one of the best ever…. it’s got a bunch of point guards, and you’ve already got one of those.
"Four Jae Crowders are not worth a Jimmy Butler. Get players.
"Seven of the eight teams this week in the playoffs that won, the best player won the game. The only series that didn’t happen was the Clippers-Jazz, and that was a game decided on the final shot.”
Boston's window will close sooner than you think
“But the Celtics now are getting sneaky old. Al Horford is now 30. Isaiah Thomas is 29 next year, and his game is based on quickness - and that fades fast. Amir Johnson off the bench is 29, and oh yeah, Avery Bradley’s got some big years left but he’s a free agent and already complaining about his contract.
"To contextualize this, LeBron James is 32 years old and it feels like he’s been around forever. Never forget that when LeBron went to Cleveland - and I backed him on this - he passed on the talented, young Andrew Wiggins. Why? He said ‘my window’s closing.’ He went for Kevin Love, the veteran.
"Remember that Lakers trade years ago when the Lakers gave up two first-round picks, Marc Gasol, three different players to get Pau Gasol from Memphis? Lakers gave up the future to get the veteran Pau Gasol. Why did they do it? Because Kobe was 29 years old and the late Jerry Buss realized you’ve got to make hay in this league when you can make it.”
This could have been the Celtics' year, but they blew the opportunity
“So congrats, Boston, on having seven draft picks and five this year. You’ve got one legit, high-end player. One. He’s 5-foot-9, you don’t win championships with point guards in this league. Avery Bradley, you’re going to have to pay him twice what he’s worth, and Al Horford is 30. Stop trying to win every trade. Get better players!
"Bill Belichick across town is showing you how it works. Once you get the quarterback and he gets older, you start giving up draft picks to get guys who can win now.
"You’ve got Brad Stevens, and it looks like you’re going to lose this series. Not even to LeBron! To Chicago? A team with three guards, none of them can shoot. Really bad.”