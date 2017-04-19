Colin Cowherd explains why the Clippers have to dump Blake Griffin

The 2017 NBA playoffs could be the last chance for the current core of Los Angeles Clippers All-Stars to make a run at a championship, as Blake Griffin and Chris Paul -- along with key role player J.J. Redick -- are all entering free agency this offseason.
Colin Cowherd explained on Wednesday's episode of "The Herd" why he believes the Clippers should move on from Griffin and re-build the team around future Hall of Famer Chris Paul and Jordan.
Blake Griffin isn't the star we think he is
“I’m going to pat myself on the back. I’ve been pretty good at guessing what star won’t be a star. I never bought into Melo, and I never bought into Blake Griffin. ... I used to call him the best volleyball player in the league. He’s at the net, slam dunking. Still can’t hit anything outside of nine feet.
"So I go to the Clippers [game], now, second time in a week. And I saw them four or five times live this year, and I watch them on TV because I live in the L.A. area.
"I’m watching that game last night. Chris Paul is the best player on the floor, it ain’t even close. I also think that DeAndre Jordan adds a physical element that you just can’t duplicate. He literally changes the direction of virtually every shot down low.
"I’ve got to tell you something, I’d move Blake. They’re not winning the championship [with this team], OK? As Blake gets less athletic … last night he had one three. Everything else was two feet away. I’ve already got the big guy inside! And I think we’re overselling Blake Griffin.”
Blake is legit, but he's the piece I would change in Los Angeles
“Look, I don’t want to act like he can’t play. You don’t get 20 and 8 or 22 and 9 on a good playoff team without being legit. He’s a legitimate star, but I agree, you have to do something. I don’t blow it up, but I do make changes, and Blake would be the guy I would change.”
The Clippers could be the perfect team for Paul George in his prime
“I’m going to throw out a few scenarios for you.
"No. 1: I’m trying to get Paul George for Blake. Because we know Paul George wants to be in L.A., with the Lakers, right?
"But what if the Lakers don’t get their top-three pick? Or if it’s not Lonzo Ball? Next year they’re a little bit better than they are, but you still don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel.
"If I’m Paul George, am I giving up my prime to go to a team [where] we might not even make the playoffs in the West? If I don’t win in the West, I’m not making an All-Star team. So he could disappear.”
The Clippers would be a title threat with Paul George
“If Paul George goes to Larry Bird, if they lose this series, [and says] ‘I’m just leaving town. So you can get something for me or nothing.’
"Chris Paul, Paul George and DeAndre Jordan? I’ll say it right now - that’s a real threat to win the West.”
Griffin could go wherever he wants
“Now, Blake’s a free agent. He has to be on board with it because he could go wherever he wants. Or I could sign Blake, and then at some point next season, maybe the trade deadline, I trade him for Paul George. So you could do that.
"Or, how about for Bradley Beal and Otto Porter Jr.?"
Colin Cowherd: “It’s fine. It’s not winning the West. John Wall is the heart and soul of that team. Bradley Beal and Otto Porter are nice B-players. [Beal] can’t stay healthy."