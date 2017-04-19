Colin Cowherd explains why the Clippers have to dump Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin isn't the star we think he is

“I’m going to pat myself on the back. I’ve been pretty good at guessing what star won’t be a star. I never bought into Melo, and I never bought into Blake Griffin. ... I used to call him the best volleyball player in the league. He’s at the net, slam dunking. Still can’t hit anything outside of nine feet.

"So I go to the Clippers [game], now, second time in a week. And I saw them four or five times live this year, and I watch them on TV because I live in the L.A. area.

"I’m watching that game last night. Chris Paul is the best player on the floor, it ain’t even close. I also think that DeAndre Jordan adds a physical element that you just can’t duplicate. He literally changes the direction of virtually every shot down low.

"I’ve got to tell you something, I’d move Blake. They’re not winning the championship [with this team], OK? As Blake gets less athletic … last night he had one three. Everything else was two feet away. I’ve already got the big guy inside! And I think we’re overselling Blake Griffin.”