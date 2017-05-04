The Cavaliers flipped the switch, but they haven’t answered their big question

Can we just fast-forward to the NBA Finals?

It's not as though there were any doubt in the first place, but a third title matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors is inevitable, as the Cavaliers have flipped their fabled switch.

Cleveland's dominance was on full display in Game 2 on Wednesday night. LeBron James scored 39 points on 14 shots (and 21 free throws), surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for second on the all-time playoff scoring list, became one of just four players with 300 made 3s in the postseason, and generally controlled the game like only he can.

Most alarmingly for the rest of the Association, LeBron is now shooting a blistering 48.4 percent on 3-pointers this postseason. Seriously, let that sink in. One of the greatest at-the-rim scorers in NBA history is knocking down 3s like he stole Stephen Curry's soul.

What do you do against that?