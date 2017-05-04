The Cavaliers flipped the switch, but they haven’t answered their big question

It's not as though there were any doubt in the first place, but a third title matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors is inevitable, as the Cavaliers have flipped their fabled switch.
Cleveland's dominance was on full display in Game 2 on Wednesday night. LeBron James scored 39 points on 14 shots (and 21 free throws), surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for second on the all-time playoff scoring list, became one of just four players with 300 made 3s in the postseason, and generally controlled the game like only he can.
Most alarmingly for the rest of the Association, LeBron is now shooting a blistering 48.4 percent on 3-pointers this postseason. Seriously, let that sink in. One of the greatest at-the-rim scorers in NBA history is knocking down 3s like he stole Stephen Curry's soul.
What do you do against that?
Then there's the Cavs defense, which finally looks like more than just five guys playing together at your local rec center for the first time in their lives. LeBron has his teammates responding to any offensive threat in the blink of an eye, with the kind of precision we haven't seen since last year's Finals run.
On both sides of the floor, Cleveland has a sense of urgency we hadn't seen this season — because the Cavaliers had no reason to show us what they had in the tank. Better to play opossum and surprise those who doubted the defending champions once the calendar turned to the playoffs.
And here we are, in early May, with Cleveland looking unstoppable. The switch is indeed flipped.
Yet I can't help but ask, so what?
What have we really learned from Cleveland's six postseason wins, other than that Tyronn Lue's team in fact cares about the playoffs?
We knew LeBron was the greatest player of his generation. We knew the same Cavs team that won a title last year could find itself on defense. And we knew the Eastern Conference would provide zero resistance, as has been the case so often in LeBron's career.
This was never about the East. The Cavaliers always faced one question, and one question only — a query that remains unanswered.
Can the Cavaliers go toe-to-toe with a Golden State Warriors team that pushed them to the limit in 2016, then added Kevin Durant for good measure?
That is the unknowable in this postseason, at least until June rolls around. No one in the East can begin to replicate what the Warriors do on the court, so there's no way to gauge how the Cavaliers will measure up to the greatest collection of talent in modern NBA history.
We can guess, of course, based mostly on the spectacular displays by LeBron. He is the reason the Cavaliers stand a chance against the pending onslaught. He alone can stare destiny in the face, grab a pen, and rewrite reality.
But we are just guessing, trying to read the shadows on the cave wall.
Still, if there is a conclusion from Cleveland's opening postseason stretch, let it be how dominant LeBron is — because we're probably not appreciating him fully.
All the numbers and the accolades are fine. Climbing the all-time leaderboards is neat, too. But all the pageantry misses the greater point. LeBron is playing the greatest basketball anyone has ever played. Ever.
He has Michael Jordan's ruthless scoring efficiency, Magic Johnson's court vision and unselfish demeanor, Bill Russell's ability to guard the entire opposing team, and Larry Bird's leadership sensibilities. He can break down your strengths, your weaknesses and your greatest fears in a half-second, all while predicting just how you'll respond.
If you're not in love with what LeBron's doing at this point, that's on you. He is the height of professional sports. He is why we watch.
These are the games we'll tell future generations about, the tales they'll swear we're exaggerating. But we'll know.
Regardless of whether he wins the 2017 NBA championship, we'll know LeBron had no peer. That is without question.