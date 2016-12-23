8 trade and free agency targets for the Cavs following J.R. Smith’s thumb injury

Will Barton - Denver

Barton isn't on the block, but that hasn't stopped teams from looking at the Nuggets roster and calling to see if he's available.

The Cavs should make the call — though it's unlikely to go far.

It makes sense that teams would be calling, the Nugs have a surplus of wings with Gary Harris and recently drafted Jamal Murray.

But Barton is good — really good — so it's highly unlikely that the Cavs, even with an additional trade partner or two, could pull a deal like this off.

Any deal would have to include the team's 2020 first-round pick.

Then again, the Cavs front office has made crazier things have happened.

Getty Images

Getty Images