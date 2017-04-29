How to fix the Chicago Bulls in four simple steps

The Chicago Bulls had a weird season.

They started 2016-17 by putting together a "Medium Three" with Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo, and they hit a bit of a speed bump midway through the campaign when Rondo had some thoughts on leadership for his fellow alphas.

Somehow, that drama gave way to a late playoff push before a Rondo thumb injury doomed the Bulls to a first-round exit at the hands of the Boston Celtics.

Now, big questions loom in Chicago. Here are four steps the Bulls need to take to try to restore their former glory.