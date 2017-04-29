Here’s why the Chicago Bulls had the worst season of any NBA team

Anyone who spent 88 games since the start of the 2016-17 NBA season watching the Chicago Bulls deserves a medal.

The Bulls' atrocious season came to a merciful end on Friday night, as the Boston Celtics came back from an 0-2 series deficit to advance to the second round of the 2017 NBA playoffs.

The Celtics are a story for another day. For now, we must bury the Bulls.

We knew back in June this team needed to blow it up and start a rebuild. There was no reason to try to compete, other than ownership's pride (and wallet). The Bulls had other ideas, though: They looked at a roster that had little more than Jimmy Butler and decided this was their moment.

This was the season to add Rajon Rondo and Dwyane Wade. This was the season to try to compete with LeBron's Cleveland Cavaliers. This was the season to trade Derrick Rose for Robin Lopez and make a playoff push after missing the postseason in 2015-16.

Or so the thinking went in Chicago.