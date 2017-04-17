The Bulls have been a massive disappointment all year, and look primed to upset the No. 1 Celtics

Some NBA teams need a few weeks to discover their identities. Lineups are experimented with. Player personalities need time to vibe and mesh. These things can take time. In some cases, a month or two. Maybe even three.
If Game 1 of their series against the Celtics was any indication, the Chicago Bulls needed 82 games to find themselves. An entire season needed for the team, which limped into the playoffs, and had many Chicago fans openly rooting for a missed playoffs to get into the lottery and embarrass the seemingly hapless front office.
Now they’re here, and if Game 1 was any indication, playing their best basketball of the season. Because of course.
/NBAE/Getty Images
The Bulls were the version of themselves that a lot of NBA fans had been waiting for all season on Sunday night, as they managed to hold off a feisty Celtics team – a team reeling emotionally after the tragic death of guard Isaiah Thomas’ sister – and win a tough first game in Boston. Jimmy Butler was transcendent, Dwyane Wade got a few big buckets when the team needed them, young Bobby Portis had the best game of his career, and the rest of the Bulls contributed with tough work on the glass and solid defense.
Two questions remain: Where was this all season? And can the Bulls actually pull off the upset?
/NBAE/Getty Images
To answer the first question first: The Bulls were always going to need some time to figure out this team. It was put together so bizarrely – how can you put Butler, Wade and Rajon Rondo on the same team and not expect some ball-sharing/spacing issues? – that there were always going to be growing pains. Throw in an up-and-down year from Nikola Mirotic, slow development from Portis (where was the Portis of last night all year?), the Butler trade talk at the deadline, reported clashes between Rondo and Wade/Butler, coach Fred Hoiberg trying to figure it all out … this wasn’t Knicks levels of drama and ineptitude, but it wasn’t far off.
NBAENBAE/Getty Images
And it’s unfair for me to say the Bulls never quite figured it out, because they did have some great wins. When Wade’s shot was falling and Rondo was interested, and their shooters were making open shots, the Bulls looked dangerous. Very early in the season, when they started 3-0 and looked impressive in each win, they looked like a fringe contender.
In some of those wins, they’d have flashes where it all made sense – Rondo the floor general, Wade and Butler working off screens to get looks, Mirotic providing size and spacing with his 3-point ability, Brook Lopez smashing around down low and providing post scoring. The spacing was a little iffy, sure, but these were good basketball players, and when the offense was humming, and they were working on defense, they were a handful for any team.
Mike DinovoMike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
But too often, we’d get the nightmare version of the Bulls. Players standing around on offense. Wade and Butler taking turns jacking up contested 2s. Rondo dribbling aimlessly, his defender standing 8 feet off him because he knew Rondo wouldn’t shoot, as the shot clock wound down and nothing at all happened. What was the ceiling of a team like that?
And that remains the concern for the Bulls. Even after the win last night, you could sense Bulls fans not wanting to get too excited. (I saw multiple tweets along the lines of “I don’t know if we can win three more games, but this was a nice night.”) Their guard is still up. They’ve been let down by this Bulls team too many times before.
Mike DinovoMike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
But if they play like they did last night? Even nearly that good? Of course the Bulls can win this series. No offense to Isaiah Thomas, who is an offensive genius and whose performance last night bordered on the unbelievable for the emotional strength it took, but the Bulls have the best player in this series in Butler. They have two players in Rondo and Wade who have played in more big playoff games than the entirety of the Celtics roster combined. They have post scoring in Lopez, rebounding from everyone, and if Mirotic ever finds his shot, that’ll be another weapon.
On top of that, the Bulls bench is suddenly playing well, woken up by Playoff Bobby Portis, which is apparently a thing. That was expected to be a huge advantage for the Celtics in this series, and if it’s a wash? All of a sudden, this series becomes extremely winnable for the Bulls, who have already stolen home-court advantage and will go back to Chicago with their heads high, no matter the result of Game 2.
Mike DinovoMike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
It all depends on what version of the Bulls we get, though, which is why Bulls fans are still cagey. Did this team need 82 games to come together? Or was this a flash-in-the-pan performance from a team that had the habit of doing the unexpected all season? The best article I read heading into the playoffs came from Blog a Bull's Ricky O’Donnell who picked the Bulls to win the series despite being a trainwreck. (Its closing line: “The Bulls — who suck and should fire everyone — in six.”)
After Game 1, the article looks prescient. Yes, the Bulls were a terrible disappointment all season. Yes, the franchise is in a weird middle state with no clear direction forward and no plan. Yes, I think they should reboot the entire front office and start over.
And yes, I think they have what it takes to beat the Celtics this series.