The Bulls have been a massive disappointment all year, and look primed to upset the No. 1 Celtics

Some NBA teams need a few weeks to discover their identities. Lineups are experimented with. Player personalities need time to vibe and mesh. These things can take time. In some cases, a month or two. Maybe even three.

If Game 1 of their series against the Celtics was any indication, the Chicago Bulls needed 82 games to find themselves. An entire season needed for the team, which limped into the playoffs, and had many Chicago fans openly rooting for a missed playoffs to get into the lottery and embarrass the seemingly hapless front office.

Now they’re here, and if Game 1 was any indication, playing their best basketball of the season. Because of course.