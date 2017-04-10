Are the Cavs biding time until the playoffs, or is this the most flawed LeBron team in years?

On Sunday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers looked to be coasting to their 52nd win of the season when they held a 26-point lead in the fourth quarter of their game against the Atlanta Hawks. Thanks to Paul Millsap, some questionable officiating, and a truly bad quarter, minutes later they found the game tied and heading to overtime after the Hawks outscored the Cavs 44-18 in the fourth quarter.
The Cavs then couldn’t get it done in OT, falling 126-125, another dispiriting loss for a team that’s had a very up-and-down month.
It all begs the question: Is this just a flukey loss for a team that’s getting ready to tear everyone apart in the playoffs?
Or are the Cavaliers in trouble?
First, let’s talk quickly about last night’s game. Yes, the fourth quarter was a disaster. The Cavaliers had a few bad calls go against them and seemed to be convinced nothing could go right. They started settling for bad jumpers, convinced that the refs were against them and there was no point in going to the rim.
If we want to be super critical, we can also say that LeBron James got a bit passive toward the end of the game – after missing a fadeaway jumper at 3:06 remaining, he didn’t attempt a shot for the rest of regulation. He did do well to create and found teammates open – Kyle Korver uncharacteristically missed a few 3s – so this isn’t all on him.
By far the biggest issue was the Cavaliers defense, which surrendered 44 points in the fourth quarter. No one could guard Paul Millsap, and as the Cavaliers struggled to switch and provide help, the Hawks kept finding open shooters. Throw in some tough calls to get LeBron in foul trouble … and that’s how you blow a 26-point lead.
So is it a bad quarter? Or is there something bigger going on here?
This Cavaliers team has been really hard to read all season. Just when I’m ready to admit that this team has Serious Flaws and are in trouble for the playoffs, they go into Boston and blow out the team that’s tied with them atop the Eastern Conference. (The Cavaliers hold the tiebreaker as well.)
LeBron has shown us for many years here that it’s stupid to write him off. He’s good enough and versatile enough to carry flawed teams to the Finals, and he’s done it for six straight years. Some of those teams were more flawed than others, of course, but it’s largely irrelevant – if he has close to enough pieces, he should get them there.
But there are some real concerns with this team, and they were on display last night.
The Cavaliers are a strangely built team when it comes to defense. They had hoped that signing Andrew Bogut would help them with rim protection, but he hurt himself in the first game and was gone before he learned everyone’s name. So what that left them with was a small, aging team – not exactly what you’re looking for in a top NBA defense.
Look at the way the roster is currently built. For rim protection, the Cavaliers have Tristan Thompson and … well, that’s it. Larry Sanders is a wild card currently on the D-League team for the Cavaliers, but it’d be hard to expect him to come in and provide real minutes for them in the playoffs. So the Cavaliers have one serviceable big, then LeBron and Kevin Love who can bang a little bit, and then wing players.
The Hawks took advantage of that in a huge way on Sunday night, especially in that fourth quarter. By playing center Mike Muscala and Millsap together, the Cavaliers struggled to deal with the size. LeBron fouled out in the game, just the second time since 2014 that has happened (the other was Feb. 6). By banging in to Millsap and going a little larger (while still providing shooters for spacing), the Hawks took advantage of the Cavaliers’ predicament on defense – they’re not quite big enough to hang with some teams.
Now, the Cavaliers usually score so many points – when you have Kyrie Irving, LeBron and Love on a team, it’s not super hard to score points – these defensive issues are masked. And the Cavaliers are usually able to run past teams that try to go too large on them, so they have a built-in defense for this sort of thing. And, again, it’s LeBron – he can take you to a Finals no matter what.
But there are question marks with this Cavaliers team. They’re getting slightly older, and there are certain types of teams that can beat them. This may be a flukey regular-season loss, but other Eastern Conference teams should be able to learn valuable lessons from it.