Are the Cavs biding time until the playoffs, or is this the most flawed LeBron team in years?

On Sunday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers looked to be coasting to their 52nd win of the season when they held a 26-point lead in the fourth quarter of their game against the Atlanta Hawks. Thanks to Paul Millsap, some questionable officiating, and a truly bad quarter, minutes later they found the game tied and heading to overtime after the Hawks outscored the Cavs 44-18 in the fourth quarter.

The Cavs then couldn’t get it done in OT, falling 126-125, another dispiriting loss for a team that’s had a very up-and-down month.

It all begs the question: Is this just a flukey loss for a team that’s getting ready to tear everyone apart in the playoffs?

Or are the Cavaliers in trouble?