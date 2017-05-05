Casting NBA Playoffs stars as comic book heroes Dan Carson @thedoctorcarson May 5, 2017 at 12:53p ET Heroes of the hardwood. If I know anything in this world it's that basketball is good, comic books are good, and any time spent comparing the two is time well wasted. With that said, in honor of Guardians of the Galaxy 2 coming out in the theaters tonight, the following are players whose teams are still alive in the NBA playoffs and their comic book alter ego. Remember: Avery Bradley and Hawkeye are criminally underrated. Kyrie Irving: The Human Torch Can heat up real quick and save the day, but isn't at full strength without his team. Gordon Hayward: Thor The intersection of beauty, power and biceps. John Wall: The Flash One is the fastest man in the world, the other is a comic book character. LeBron James: Superman He's not human and we're reminded more and more of it with every passing year. Stephen Curry: Spider-Man Agile, resourceful, definitely underestimated in the larger pantheon. Kevin Love: Robin The ideal sidekick and roleplayer. Lou Williams: Nightcrawler Lou Williams and Nightcrawler are both extremely adept at popping up out of nowhere and leaving their extremely confused opponents swinging at air. James Harden: Magneto In complete control of most things, most of the time, Magneto Harden might not have the sexiest powers but they sure come in handy. Kevin Durant: Iron Man Guys who had everything and wanted more, Kevin Durant and Tony Stark are either heroes or villains depending on what day it is and who you ask. Avery Bradley: Hawkeye A perpetually forgotten yet highly serviceable roleplayer for a team that needs all the help it can get. Bradley Beal: Deathstroke A skilled marksmen who spends his entire day shooting from deep and cashing checks. Klay Thompson: Cyclops A bland, side character who is more powerful and consistent than he has any right to be and can burn a hole right through any defense. Kawhi Leonard: Black Panther A mysterious and intelligent leader who possesses every power of Spurs legends past and present. Joe Johnson: Beast A wise and understated force in the league who can and will throw your car five blocks if he has to. Isaiah Thomas: Ant-Man Like Ant-Man, Isaiah Thomas is rarely taken seriously until he's got you by one leg and rag-dolling you in front of everyone. Dan is on Twitter. He considers himself the Deadpool of Photoshop. Next Gallery 7 Shannon Sharpe: Celtics' Kelly Olynyk is 'one thousand percent' a dirty player Start Gallery »