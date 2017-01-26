The best Carmelo Anthony trade proposal for every NBA team
The Carmelo Anthony era in New York could be nearing its end.
For the first time since he joined the Knicks nearly six years ago, Melo admitted he's willing to waive his no-trade clause if New York no longer wants him.
Unfortunately for Anthony and the Knicks, there's a very big problem: his contract. Trying to find equal value in a trade for a 32-year-old veteran who's making nearly $25 million and has never been to a conference finals is almost impossible.
And that's where we come in. With the help of the indispensable ESPN NBA Trade Machine, we went through every NBA roster (other than the Knicks, of course) to come up with each team's best realistic trade proposal to acquire Melo.
Atlanta Hawks: Carmelo Anthony for Paul Millsap and Tiago Splitter
The Knicks get the better player in this one, with the option to try to re-sign Millsap next season or use the cap space to build around Kristaps Porzingis, while the Hawks team Melo with Dwight Howard. What could go wrong?
Boston Celtics: Carmelo Anthony for Amir Johnson, Avery Bradley, Jaylen Brown and Boston's 2019 first-round pick
Here's a hot take: Boston's supposed treasure trove of assets really isn't that appealling outside of Brooklyn's 2017 first-round pick — which the Celtics wouldn't part with in a Melo deal.
Brooklyn Nets: Carmelo Anthony and Joakim Noah for Brook Lopez, Luis Scola and Caris LeVert
This trade is more about getting out from that ugly, ugly Joakim Noah contract than it is getting fair value back from the Nets.
Charlotte Hornets: Carmelo Anthony for Nicolas Batum, Marco Belinelli, Frank Kaminsky and Charlotte's 2017 first-round pick
A "meh" deal for a "meh" basketball team — although Batum would be an excellent fit in New York.
Chicago Bulls: Carmelo Anthony for Rajon Rondo, Taj Gibson, Nikola Mirotic, Chicago's 2017 first-round pick, and Sacramento's 2017 first-round pick
Nothing about this trade makes sense, we'll admit. Given the way Chicago runs its franchise, though, you might as well swing for the fences if you're the Bulls by offering this assortment of mismatched parts and over-the-hill vets.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Carmelo Anthony for Kevin Love
'Melo-Love. Straight up.
Why not? For all of Kevin Love's skill, he's not a playmaker — and LeBron wants a playmaker. Anthony would certainly fit the bill.
Dallas Mavericks: Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose for Harrison Barnes, Deron WIlliams and Dwight Powell
Mark Cuban's last hurrah to give Dirk Nowitzki one more playoff push on his way out of the NBA next season. Spoiler: it fails miserably.
Denver Nuggets: Carmelo Anthony for Wilson Chandler, Emmanuel Mudiay, Jusuf Nurkic, and Memphis' 2017 first-round pick
We tried to make this trade work with the original parts from the 2011 deal that sent Melo to New York, but that was ... complicated.
You can go home again, though!
Detroit Pistons: Carmelo Anthony for Andre Drummond
Stan Van Gundy the coach: "Get rid of Andre Drummond, immediately."
Stan Van Gundy the personnel decision-maker: "On it."
Golden State Warriors: Carmelo Anthony for Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, Zaza Pachulia and Golden State's 2019 first-round pick
Steph&
Klay&
Melo&
KD&
Draymond
Houston Rockets: Carmelo Anthony for Trevor Ariza, Corey Brewer, Patrick Beverley, and Houston's 2017 and 2019 first-round picks
If that's not enough, Daryl Morey might throw a 2020 pick swap into the mix, as well. Whatever it takes to get a second superstar in Houston, really.
There is that whole "Melo-Mike D'Antoni" thing, but we can figure that out later.
Indiana Pacers: Carmelo Anthony for Monta Ellis, Jeff Teague and Indiana's 2017 first-round pick
Hahahaha. Good try, Indiana. Good try.
Sure, the Pacers could offer Paul George ... but what would be the point? If you're trying to acquire Melo, you need to keep PG-13.
Los Angeles Clippers: Carmelo Anthony and New York's 2017 first-round pick for Blake Griffin, Brice Johnson, Alan Anderson
The Clippers trade a better all-around player for one of Chris Paul's best friends — plus improved 3-point shooting. The Knicks get a star to put alongside Kristaps Porzingis.
The more I think about this one, the more I want it to happen.
Los Angeles Lakers: Carmelo Anthony for Brandon Ingram, Jordan Clarkson, Nick Young, and Larry Nance Jr.
Sorry, Lakers fans. If the front office decides patience is overrated, Los Angeles has the best assortment of young talent in the NBA — and the Lakers could make a serious play for Melo.
Memphis Grizzlies: Carmelo Anthony for Zach Randolph, Tony Allen and Vince Carter
Never going to happen, of course. I just wanted to see how Grizzlies fans would react to this proposal.
Miami Heat: Carmelo Anthony and Brandon Jennings for Goran Dragic, Josh McRoberts and Derrick Williams
Knicks fans might disagree, but this is pretty even value for both sides.
As we hinted in the intro, that's kind of the problem with moving Melo: his star power is more valuable than his actual on-court performance.
Milwaukee Bucks: Carmelo Anthony for Jabari Parker and Greg Monroe
Parker has been outstanding of late, which is the perfect time to make a move. Adding Melo to the mix along with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Matthew Dellavedova would propel Milwaukee near the top of the Eastern Conference standings overnight.
Minnesota Timberwolves: Carmelo Anthony, Brandon Jennings and Marshall Plumlee for Ricky Rubo, Cole Aldrich, Andrew Wiggins and Minnesota's 2020 first-round pick
I'm still not sold on Wiggins developing into an All-Star-level talent in the NBA; sending him out in a trade with Ricky Rubio would allow the Wolves to recoup some real value for the point guard's expiring contract.
New Orleans Pelicans: Carmelo Anthony for Jrue Holiday, Buddy Hield and Tyreke Evans and New Orleans' 2017 first-round pick
If Melo really is on the market, New Orleans should empty the cupboards trying to acquire his services. Putting a second star next to Anthony Davis would go a long way toward making sure The Brow means it when he says he wants to stay with the Pelicans for his entire career.
Oklahoma City Thunder: Carmelo Anthony and Kyle O'Quinn for Enes Kanter, Victor Oladipo and Oklahoma City's 2020 first-round pick
I hate to break up the "Mustache Bros." in Oklahoma City, but Steven Adams' play has made Kanter more or less expendable. The Thunder could use another offensive star to take the burden off of Russell Westbrook, too; my only problem with this deal is it might affect Westbrook's odds of averaging a triple-double.
Orlando Magic: Carmelo Anthony for Elfrid Payton, Mario Hezonja, Serge Ibaka, Jodie Meeks and the Lakers' 2019 first-round pick
Rebuilding through the draft hasn't worked for the Magic. If Orlando wants to try making a blockbuster deal, they have the pieces to at least get Phil Jackson to answer the phone.
Philadelphia 76ers: Carmelo Anthony for Nerlens Noel, Dario Saric, Robert Covington and Philadelphia's 2017 first-round pick
That moment when "Trust the Process" runs head-first into Philly's potential playoff push. Sixers fans won't like this one, we're guessing (and probably with good reason).
Phoenix Suns: Carmelo Anthony for Devin Booker, Brandon Knight and P.J. Tucker
Good news, Suns fans: You're getting a bona fide superstar!
Bad news, Suns fans: It's at the cost of the one young player you've been excited about in the past half-decade!
Portland Trail Blazers: Carmelo Anthony to the Blazers; Maurice Harkless, C.J. McCollum and Cleveland's 2017 first-round pick to the Knicks; Al-Farouq Aminu, Mason Plumlee, Marshall Plumlee, Portland's 2017 first-round pick to the 76ers
The prize in this move is C.J. McCollum, but his recent extension makes matching salaries particularly difficult. Fortunately, Philadelphia's always around to take on a few million here or there if it means adding another draft pick.
Sacramento Kings: Carmelo Anthony and New York's 2017 first-round pick for DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Tolliver
The Kings are all-in on Boogie these days, what with their reported desire to give him a monster extension.
Sacramento also tends to change its collective mind once every three months — so if the Kings decide they're over Cousins, they could make one of the strongest plays for Melo.
San Antonio Spurs: Carmelo Anthony for LaMarcus Aldridge and Dewayne Dedmon
This is a bad trade idea. I admit that.
It's also a personal challenge to Gregg Popovich. Can the greatest coach ever turn even Melo into a solid defender?
Toronto Raptors: Carmelo Anthony for DeMarre Carroll, Terrence Ross, the Clippers' 2017 first-round pick and Toronto's 2017 first-round pick
"Listen, Knicks. You're not going to do anything this year. Or next year. Or the year after that. So why not hand us Melo and see if we can make a run at LeBron in the Eastern Conference?"
"Yeah, no. But thanks for calling, Masai."
Utah Jazz: Carmelo Anthony for Gordon Hayward and Dante Exum
That loud, piercing noise you just heard all across the globe was Jazz fans shrieking at the idea of trading Gordon Hayward for Carmelo Anthony.
Washington Wizards: Carmelo Anthony for Bradley Beal and Otto Porter
I don't know if John Wall and Carmelo Anthony would make for a winning combination. I do know they would play some of the most entertaining basketball on the planet — and given that every team in the East is playing for second, isn't that the real championship?