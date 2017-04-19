The Boston Celtics’ biggest flaws were just exposed by the Bulls

The Celtics are doomed by their failure to rebound

The NBA has a complicated relationship with rebounding.

On the one hand, teams know that cleaning up the glass is the final step in getting a stop. Defensive rebounding is viewed as innately valuable, at least in theory.

Yet offensive rebounds are viewed with disdain. Chasing your own missed shots leaves a team vulnerable to transition opportunities going the other way, so many franchises have eschewed putbacks altogether.

That latter perspective has seeped into how we view rebounding in general. As we celebrate scorers and lockdown defenders, the big man who can box out two people on his own and still rip down a board has lost value.

And here's where we find the Boston Celtics, desperately trying to keep Robin Lopez & Co. off of the glass on both ends of the court.

The Celtics thought adding the versatile Al Horford to their roster would help in the aggregate, and Horford is undoubtedly a talented player. Unfortunately, his teams struggle to rebound when he's on the court, going back to his time in Atlanta.

So time and again, Lopez and the Chicago bigs are bullying past Horford and his teammates to beat them to rebounds. Even when the Celtics manage to force the Bulls into a poor shot — and make no mistake, there are plenty — they can't finish the possession by getting the rebound.

Boston adjusted in the second half of Game 2, starting Tyler Zeller for Amir Johnson, only to see more of the same.

Horford did finish with 11 rebounds, but as we all know from the neverending discussions about Russell Westbrook, not all boards are created equal.

Even if the Celtics can somehow rebound from becoming just the second No. 1 seed to go down 2-0 in a series, their rebounding woes aren't going away. Should they somehow make their way to a conference finals against the Cavs, Boston is doomed.