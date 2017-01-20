The best and worst alternate jerseys of the 2016-17 NBA season
It was the best of kits, it was the worst of kits.
We're at the point in the NBA season where we've seen nearly all the looks we're going to see from teams, scheme-wise and uniform.
And, as you might have noticed, it is a grab bag of alternate/occasional kits this year in the NBA.
You've got teams going classic, remixing old favorites and the Atlanta Hawks, who are basically if the movie Fifth Element played basketball.
The following are the 15 worst and 15 best alternate unis of 2016-17, starting with the worst. Trash before beauty, as they say.
BAD: The Oklahoma City Thunder “Sunset” Alternates
BAD: Detroit Pistons “Motor City” Swingman
BAD: Atlanta Hawks “ATL” Red Alternates
BAD: Memphis Grizzlies “Revolution 30” Alternates
BAD: Orlando Magic Pride Alternates
BAD: Boston Celtics Black Alternates
BAD: Chicago Bulls Pride “Rivals” Alternates
BAD: Los Angeles Clippers Black Alternates
BAD: Brooklyn Nets "Dodger Blue” Pride Alternates
An homage to the old Brooklyn Dodgers, featuring Dodger blue accents and the bleakest gray ever.
Perfect For: Labor camps, blending into the post-apocalyptic loam.
BAD: Boston Celtics “Parquet Pride” Home Alternate
BAD: New York Knicks Orange Alternates
BAD: Atlanta Hawks adidas Hardwood Classics Swingman
A throwback Hawks jersey from the ‘70s that, even at the time, was probably considered stuck in ‘60s.
Perfect For: Getting rocked in Laser tag, drive-through roller-skate servers.
BAD: Phoenix Suns “PHXRising” Grey Alternates
BAD: New Orleans Pelicans “NOLA” Pride Alternates
BAD: Washington Wizards “Baltimore Pride" Alternates
GOOD: Charlotte Hornets “Buzz City” Pride Alternates
I wasn’t 100 percent on the Buzz City alternates when they first came out, but they’ve grown on me. Anything that isn’t that helps to bury the orange bobcats of Charlotte's past is a good thing in for this city.
Perfect For: staying cool and dry at the Eiffel 65 concert.Getty Images Getty Images
GOOD: New York Knicks “Saint Patrick’s Day” Alternates
GOOD: Oklahoma City Thunder Navy Alternate
GOOD: Toronto Raptors Black Away Alternate
“Dope” — Drake, scrolling phone at Raptors brand meeting.
Perfect For: Riding in the Wraith playing A.R. Ab.
GOOD: Houston Rockets "Clutch City” Alternates
GOOD: Chicago Bulls Black Alternates
GOOD: Milwaukee Bucks “Fear the Deer” Alternates
GOOD: Cleveland Cavaliers “All For One” Navy Alternate
GOOD: Portland Trail Blazers “Rip City” Alternates
GOOD: Utah Jazz “J-Note” Alternates
GOOD: Denver Nuggets “WHITEGOLD” Pride Swingman Alternates
GOOD: Golden State Warriors White Alternates
GOOD: Cleveland Cavaliers adidas Black Swingman Alternate
GOOD: Golden State Warriors “Slate” Alternates
GOOD: Cavaliers adidas Orange Hardwood Classics Swingman Alternate