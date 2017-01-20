The best and worst alternate jerseys of the 2016-17 NBA season

It was the best of kits, it was the worst of kits.

We're at the point in the NBA season where we've seen nearly all the looks we're going to see from teams, scheme-wise and uniform.

And, as you might have noticed, it is a grab bag of alternate/occasional kits this year in the NBA.

You've got teams going classic, remixing old favorites and the Atlanta Hawks, who are basically if the movie Fifth Element played basketball.

The following are the 15 worst and 15 best alternate unis of 2016-17, starting with the worst. Trash before beauty, as they say.