The best and worst alternate jerseys of the 2016-17 NBA season

It was the best of kits, it was the worst of kits.

We're at the point in the NBA season where we've seen nearly all the looks we're going to see from teams, scheme-wise and uniform.

And, as you might have noticed, it is a grab bag of alternate/occasional kits this year in the NBA. 

You've got teams going classic, remixing old favorites and the Atlanta Hawks, who are basically if the movie Fifth Element played basketball.

The following are the 15 worst and 15 best alternate unis of 2016-17, starting with the worst. Trash before beauty, as they say.

BAD: The Oklahoma City Thunder “Sunset” Alternates

A bad jersey, if we’re being completely honest and forthcoming about this.
 
Perfect For: running at night, downplaying your spray tan.
BAD: Detroit Pistons “Motor City” Swingman

Eh.
 
Perfect For: A dystopic future where the Wizards and Pistons have merged and pooledtheir resources to fend off bankruptcy and the zombies.

BAD: Atlanta Hawks “ATL” Red Alternates

Some people will tell you Atlanta’s tri-force unis are bad. They are wrong and horrible, of course, but I will agree that the red iteration of the Hawks’ next-gen kits is far and away the most visually jarring.
 
Perfect For: Passing through the dragon fire unburnt.
BAD: Memphis Grizzlies “Revolution 30” Alternates

The Grizzlies’ move from Vancouver and subsequent rebranding into a powder blue teddy have been nothing if not a sartorial barn fire.
 
Perfect For: Blending in with child-proof wall outlets.
BAD: Orlando Magic Pride Alternates

Perhaps the NBA’s most devastating application of the gray pride theme. 

Perfect For: Literally no one.

BAD: Boston Celtics Black Alternates

Black and green: the lamb and tuna fish of color pairing. 
 
Perfect For: Departed funeral.
BAD: Chicago Bulls Pride “Rivals” Alternates

I admire adidas for taking a page from the movie Bring It On and going team to team selling the same thing and no one caring or noticing. Gray is in and we’re doing the gray for everyone.
 
Perfect For: Disappointing a frenemy on Christmas.

BAD: Los Angeles Clippers Black Alternates

A logo and rebranding the Los Angeles Clippers committed to and will ride out for another three years strictly out of pride.
 
Perfect For: Explaining Clipart to your niece.

BAD: Brooklyn Nets "Dodger Blue” Pride Alternates

An homage to the old Brooklyn Dodgers, featuring Dodger blue accents and the bleakest gray ever.

Perfect For: Labor camps, blending into the post-apocalyptic loam.

BAD: Boston Celtics “Parquet Pride” Home Alternate

Nah.
 
Perfect For: Yardwork, taking out extra drippy garbage bags.
BAD: New York Knicks Orange Alternates

An excellent uniform for getting the worst out of the Knicks.
 
Perfect For: Road work, avoiding hunting accidents.

BAD: Atlanta Hawks adidas Hardwood Classics Swingman

A throwback Hawks jersey from the ‘70s that, even at the time, was probably considered stuck in ‘60s.

Perfect For: Getting rocked in Laser tag, drive-through roller-skate servers.

BAD: Phoenix Suns “PHXRising” Grey Alternates

A door-stopper hued jersey so bad that blaming any one person for letting it happen doesn’t feel appropriate.
 
Perfect For: Stretch-four chimney sweeps.

BAD: New Orleans Pelicans “NOLA” Pride Alternates

Known colloquially as the Air Gacy alternates.
 
Perfect For: high wire acts, domestic terror-clowns.

BAD: Washington Wizards “Baltimore Pride" Alternates

The Wizards’ asymmetric “Baltimore Pride” kit is a throwback to the Baltimore Bullets of the 1960s and 70s. They are uniquely bad in their ability to do too much and not nearly enough at the same time.
 
Perfect For: Onesie parties.
GOOD: Charlotte Hornets “Buzz City” Pride Alternates

I wasn’t 100 percent on the Buzz City alternates when they first came out, but they’ve grown on me. Anything that isn’t that helps to bury the orange bobcats of Charlotte's past is a good thing in for this city.

Perfect For: staying cool and dry at the Eiffel 65 concert.

GOOD: New York Knicks “Saint Patrick’s Day” Alternates

If you're going to do a green-based Saint Patrick's Day uni, you could do much worse.
 
Perfect For: Painting in broad strokes.

GOOD: Oklahoma City Thunder Navy Alternate

There’s not a lot of consensus on the Thunder's navy, vert-column alternates, which are far and away the team’s biggest departure from form. But as far radical change-ups go, it’s solid stuff. Navy > royal blue every time.
 
Perfect For: Dribbling to “Sweet Georgia Brown"
GOOD: Toronto Raptors Black Away Alternate

“Dope” — Drake, scrolling phone at Raptors brand meeting.

Perfect For: Riding in the Wraith playing A.R. Ab.

GOOD: Houston Rockets "Clutch City” Alternates

I like the McDonald's alternates and I will fight you.
 
Perfect For: Any event where the dress code is “Iron Man casual"
GOOD: Chicago Bulls Black Alternates

A different take on a classic Bulls look. Also a forward-thinking memorial for Rondo’s stint with the team.
 
Perfect For: the understated hoopster.

GOOD: Milwaukee Bucks “Fear the Deer” Alternates

Touches of cream, good lines and a bold placement of the Not-Yagermeister-Deer
 
Perfect For: Alien dunking men.
GOOD: Cleveland Cavaliers “All For One” Navy Alternate

The next iteration of the navy Cleveland alternates of the 2000s. I’m fine with it.
 
Perfect For: Replacing that old, burnt 'Bron jersey.
GOOD: Portland Trail Blazers “Rip City” Alternates

Have been around and should stay around.
 
Perfect For: Moving unseen through a darkened Staples.
GOOD: Utah Jazz “J-Note” Alternates

I’m saying yes to the dress here.
 
I had deeply conflicting feelings about the Jazz going full malt shop throwback with the “J-Note,” but after seeing the kit in action, I've come around around on the subdued look. These sleeved but classic Jazz kits are good. Nothing makes sense.
 
Perfect For: Swimming in public pools 70 years ago.
GOOD: Denver Nuggets “WHITEGOLD” Pride Swingman Alternates

Ah, the WHITEGOLD Swingman…clean, simple and not the Alt-Right alternates people thought they were after checking the Nuggets team site and seeing them listed as the uniform for "White Pride" night.
 
Perfect For: looking good and feeling awkward.

GOOD: Golden State Warriors White Alternates

So clean that you will be a nervous wreck and ruin them instantly.
 
Perfect For: staying cool atop the double-decker bandwagon.

GOOD: Cleveland Cavaliers adidas Black Swingman Alternate

The Cavs' black Swingman became an instant classic last summer. It is an old friend you just met.
 
When you think of LeBron James' career 30 years from now, your mind's eye will see him in the black swingman with the Cavs "C." 
 
Perfect For: camouflaging your approach, living in the back of Andre Iguodala’s mind forever.
GOOD: Golden State Warriors “Slate” Alternates

 
Adidas, for all its savante-like flawlessness in today's sneaker game, continues to chuck up its share of sartorial bricks in the jersey department. That being said, they're movingin the right direction. For every five color rush camo barn fires, there is a jewel like the Slate alternates—the Pirate Blacks of NBA jersey hypebeasting.
 
Perfect For: children from well-heeled families dabbing on the Jumbotron.
GOOD: Cavaliers adidas Orange Hardwood Classics Swingman Alternate

One of the strongest alternates in recent memory, the Cavs' Orange Hardwood Classic is a reminder that the Creamsicle aesthetic might require laser precision in execution but can be pulled off.
 
Perfect For: First dates, making the pale paler.
 
 
Dan is on Twitter studying the hoopster in its natural habitat.
