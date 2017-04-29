How to fix the Atlanta Hawks in four easy steps

It must be spring, that wonderful time of year when the Atlanta Hawks play a few playoff games then head home for the offseason.

The Washington Wizards beat the Hawks 115-99 in Game 6 on Friday night to send Atlanta packing after a season of transition. Gone were Al Horford and Kyle Korver, with Dwight Howard on the scene instead.

As the Hawks look back on 2016-17 and ahead to what's next, here's a simple four-step plan to turn Atlanta from Eastern also-ran into a conference finals contender.