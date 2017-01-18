8 awkward (and fictional) text conversations between Carmelo Anthony and Phil Jackson

The Phil-Melo power struggle meets iMessenger.

Well, at least they talked in person.

After months of Phil Jackson side-shading and Carmelo Anthony non-replies, the President of the New York Knicks and his franchise player finally sat down face-to-face and addressed the Boban in the room: that neither are happy with the team as it currently stands and neither want the other to have total say in what happens from here.

Tuesday's "contentious" meeting between Anthony and Jackson marked, at the very least, the beginning of the Knicks' actively attempting to figure out what they want the franchise's future to look like.

That's not an insignificant victory, considering that by all appearances Anthony and Jackson have been sneaking around Madison Square Garden like bitter college roommates and leaving each other notes in the paper about whose dirty dishes are in the sink.

It was petty guerilla warfare at its finest, and judging by these transcripts of their text conversations—transcripts I in no way made up for my own sheer amusement—we only know the half of the battle going on between Phil and Melo.