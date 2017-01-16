7 NBA teams that aren’t as good as we expected
Optimism is high for all 30 teams at the start of every NBA season, but there are always some that, for one reason or another, fail to live up to expectations.
Here are 7 NBA teams that aren’t as good as we expected them to be at the start of the regular season.
Portland Trail Blazers (18-24)
The Blazers finished as the fifth seed in the West last season, after just about everyone predicted they'd miss the postseason entirely. After re-signing Allan Crabbe and adding free agents Evan Turner and Festus Ezeli, expectations in Portland were that the team would be at least as good, and maybe even better.
But Turner hasn't added much at all, Crabbe's improved only slightly and Ezeli has yet to play in a single game for Portland due to injury. Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum can only do so much.Thearon W. Henderson
Detroit Pistons (18-24)
The Pistons finished six games above .500 last season and made the playoffs as the eighth seed in the East, but are struggling on both sides of the ball this season while failing to find anything close to consistency.
New York Knicks (18-23)
The Knicks have lost 10 of their past 12 and trailed by as many as 38 points in Sunday's loss to the Raptors. Add in the fact that Phil Jackson may be planting rumors that he wants Carmelo Anthony to waive his no-trade clause, and this season in New York might end up being more disastrous than most.
Chicago Bulls (20-21)
The Bulls ditched Derrick Rose and added Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo to Jimmy Butler's squad, but wins have been hard to come by, and Rondo is struggling just to remain in the rotation.
Dallas Mavericks (13-27)
The Mavericks added Harrison Barnes and Andrew Bogut last summer, but Dirk Nowitzki has missed 25 games due to injury, and a Dallas squad that's won no fewer than 41 games in each of the past four seasons will struggle mightily to get there this year.
Indiana Pacers (20-19)
The Pacers added Jeff Teague, Thaddeus Young and All Jefferson to the roster, while trading out Frank Vogel for Nate McMillan as head coach. There's still time for Indiana to catch its stride, but it's taken longer than expected for the new pieces to fit thus far.
Minnesota Timberwolves (14-27)
Tom Thibodeau coming to coach the exciting young core in Minnesota had everyone, including the oddsmakers, all kinds of excited. The over/under on the win total for the Timberwolves was set at 41.5, but things have been slow to come together for a squad that's just 14-27, only one game better than the two teams sitting at the bottom of the standings in the West.