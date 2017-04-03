7 NBA coaches who will enter the offseason on the hot seat

There's been at least one coaching change in the middle of an NBA season in each of the least 45 years, but with less than two weeks remaining in the 2017 season, it looks as though the streak will finally be snapped.
That doesn't mean, however, that every team in the league will begin next season with its current head coach in place. Here are seven guys who, for one reason or another, will enter this offseason on the hot seat.
Jeff Hornacek, New York Knicks
Phil Jackson added Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah to the roster in hopes of giving Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis enough help to get the Knicks back into the playoffs, but injuries and an on-again, off-again focus on the triangle offense doomed New York's chances this season.
Hornacek was simply following orders from the top, and the results of the 2017 campaign are far from only his fault. But it won't at all be surprising for Jackson to make yet another coaching change if a more appealing candidate comes along.
Stan Van Gundy, Detroit Pistons
Van Gundy holds the president of basketball operations title in Detroit, so if a coaching change is going to be made, he'll essentially have to fire himself. But if the Pistons miss the playoffs, Van Gundy would be the first to tell you that the season was a disappointment, and ownership in Detroit would undoubtedly consider all of its options for both of his positions.
Fred Hoiberg, Chicago Bulls
The Bulls are in the middle of a late-season run to try to hold on to a playoff spot, and doing so without the injured Dwyane Wade just might save Hoiberg's job.
Jimmy Butler and Rajon Rondo have both stepped up during the team's current four-game winning streak, and Nikola Mirotic has seemingly risen from the ashes. Hoiberg still might not be a great fit in Chicago, and management will certainly take a hard look at the job he's done this summer. But making the playoffs would go a long way in helping him to retain the position, at least through the beginning of next season.
Nate McMillan, Indiana Pacers
Paul George battled LeBron James toe to toe on Sunday in a double-overtime thriller, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Pacers from suffering their fourth straight loss. Indiana undoubtedly needs to upgrade its roster to get its star player some help, but at some point the coach needs to make the pieces fit, no matter the talent level he's given.
Since George can leave the franchise as an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2018, you can bet that Pacers president Larry Bird won't hesitate to make a coaching change if he thinks it will produce immediate results.
Doc Rivers, Los Angeles Clippers
Just like Van Gundy, Rivers holds the president title with the Clippers, so only ownership can decide whether he'll return to the bench next season. But if L.A. suffers another early playoff exit (as one of the team's former players predicts), significant changes will almost certainly be considered.
Both Blake Griffin and Chris Paul can choose to become unrestricted free agents this summer, and if things don't go as planned in the postseason, one or both may not be back next year -- and Rivers might not be, either.
Dave Joerger, Sacramento Kings
Nothing that happened in Sacramento this season was Joerger's fault necessarily, but the fact that DeMarcus Cousins acted out as much as ever before the Kings finally traded him to New Orleans doesn't reflect well on the team's head coach.
Ownership in Sacramento makes decisions on a whim, and the instability surrounding the franchise has been well-documented. After going through seven head coaches in the last six years, it wouldn't exactly be shocking to see another change take place.
Alvin Gentry, New Orleans Pelicans
If the Pelicans move on from Gentry this summer, it really won't be his fault. The franchise wants to make sure it's not wasting its chance with Anthony Davis, who is still under contract for three more years, but will almost certainly become restless if New Orleans can't get its act together before then.
Gentry hasn't been given the talent he needs to turn the franchise into a winner, and the midseason trade for DeMarcus Cousins won't end up resulting in a playoff berth the way the front office had hoped. But if the team believes a candidate is available who could more quickly provide a solution, Gentry could be the first coaching casualty of the 2017 season.