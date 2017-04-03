7 NBA coaches who will enter the offseason on the hot seat

There's been at least one coaching change in the middle of an NBA season in each of the least 45 years, but with less than two weeks remaining in the 2017 season, it looks as though the streak will finally be snapped.

That doesn't mean, however, that every team in the league will begin next season with its current head coach in place. Here are seven guys who, for one reason or another, will enter this offseason on the hot seat.