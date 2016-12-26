The 7 biggest bargains of the 2016-17 NBA season, ranked
These guys are steals
There are a handful of NBA players who are legitimately outperforming their respective contracts on what seems to be a nightly basis.
While players on their rookie-scale deals (like Joel Embiid, Kristaps Porzingis and Karl-Anthony Towns) weren't considered, we found seven guys who seriously need a raise based on their contributions to this point of the season.
Thabo Sefolosha, Atlanta Hawks
Sefolosha is in the final year of a deal that will pay him just $3.85 million this season, but he's started the last nine games for the Hawks, and is averaging 29.8 minutes per contest over his last 10 while shooting 46.2 percent from the field during that same stretch.
Will Barton, Denver Nuggets
Barton is averaging 14.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in 30.9 minutes per game, but he's under contract for just $3.5 million this season and next.
Kyle O'Quinn, New York Knicks
O'Quinn has been on a tear off the bench for the Knicks recently, averaging 10.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocked shots in the month of December. He's under contract for right around $4 million for both this season and next.Mike Stobe Getty Images
George Hill, Utah Jazz
Hill might rank even higher on the list if he could remain healthy, but even though he's appeared in just 11 games thus far, his average of 20 points per contest along with a Western Conference Player of the Week award make his $8 million salary for this season a bargain nonetheless.
Patrick Beverley, Houston Rockets
Beverley is the defensive presence in the backcourt alongside James Harden's prolific offense, and he's under contract for just $6 million this season and $5.5 million next year. He's averaging 8.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 30.8 minutes per game for a Rockets team that's currently tied for third in the West.Getty Images Getty Images
Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics
Thomas made the All-Star team for the first time in his five-year career last season, and he's been even better this year. He's averaging a career-best 27 points and 6.3 assists, and is under contract for just $6.5 million this season and $6.2 million the next.WPPROD
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
The MVP of the last two NBA seasons is in the final year of his contract, and will be paid just $12.1 million this season.
The good news is that Curry is in line to earn $36 million next season thanks to the league's new collective bargaining agreement, and his new contract should be worth more than $200 million in total over the next five seasons.