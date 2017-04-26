Billy Donovan needs to actually coach

Donovan is the head coach of the Thunder, and beginning next season, he needs to start acting like it.

Westbrook had an absolutely incredible individual year, and he likely will be named MVP because of it. But Donovan is the one who allowed him to go one-on-five offensively for the better part of the 2017 season, and that was a disaster for the team's chances to advance in the playoffs.

No one else had the confidence or the experience to step up when Westbrook went to the bench, and in the fourth quarter of Game 5, we saw an exhausted Westbrook settle for a ton of long three-pointers without a single pass being made on those possessions.

The Thunder need Donovan to coach. Put in some sets, run some plays, and get Westbrook's teammates some easy looks. As we saw all too often this season, Westbrook simply can't do everything all by himself.