5 reasons why Russell Westbrook shouldn’t win the MVP

The competition for the NBA's MVP award is as fierce as it's ever been, with most pundits believing it has come down to a two-man race. Arguments can certainly be made for LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard, but the seasons that James Harden and Russell Westbrook have put together simply stand out above the rest.

Westbrook in particular has been truly remarkable to watch. He's the first player since 1962 to average a triple-double, and he broke the record for most triple-double performances in a single NBA season by recording his 42nd in Sunday's win over the Nuggets -- while scoring 50 points and hitting an incredible game-winning shot.

That performance might have sealed the deal in terms of Westbrook winning the MVP, but the award has never been solely about individual numbers, and there are other factors the voters will consider before turning in their ballots the day before the playoffs begin on April 15.

Here are five reasons that Westbrook shouldn't be named the NBA's MVP in 2017.