5 reasons the Cleveland Cavaliers won’t win the NBA title

The Warriors are the overwhelming favorites to win the 2017 NBA title, but the way the Cavaliers have played while getting off to a 5-0 start in the playoffs thus far, there's no denying that the championship will go through Cleveland when all is said and done.

The Cavs appear to be the class of the East, and have proven to be more than capable of dealing with the problems these Warriors pose. But since nothing is guaranteed, here are five things that could potentially derail a Cavaliers run at back-to-back titles. (And just so you know we're not playing favorites, check out the flip side with our five reasons the Warriors won't win it all.)