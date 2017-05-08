4 reasons why the Rockets blew out the Spurs in Game 4 to tie the series at 2-2

The Rockets-Spurs series is now down to a best of three after Houston’s offense regained its high-octane form in its 125-104 win over San Antonio on Sunday. The Spurs came into Game 4 appearing to have figured out the Rockets’ 3-point-happy approach, holding Houston to less than 100 points in Games 3 and 4. The Spurs now have to go back to the drawing board with the series heading back to San Antonio, but these four areas have to be addressed by the Spurs if they hope to advance to the Western Conference finals.
Troy TaorminaTroy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Rockets hit 19 3-pointers
The Rockets’ offense starts and stops from downtown, and the Spurs did little to chase Houston off the 3-point arc Sunday. The Rockets nailed 19 of 43 and were a plus-36 from deep in Game 4, allowing Houston to overwhelm every San Antonio run Sunday. The Spurs had held the Rockets to a combined 23 makes from deep in their wins in Games 3 and 4. San Antonio adjusted well after its embarrassing Game 1 loss to Houston, which hit 22 of 55 from beyond the arc. You can bet Gregg Popovich will be hammering this home to his players every chance he can before Tuesday’s Game 5.
Troy TaorminaTroy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge combine for 32 points
If the Spurs have any chance to keep up with the Rockets they need more from their top two options, especially with Tony Parker out for the season with a ruptured quad. Neither shot poorly from the floor – combining to hit 14 of 27 from the floor – but the duo was a minus-34 on Sunday, and each had three turnovers. Yes, Leonard and Aldridge didn’t play in the fourth but the Spurs were down 15 heading into the final quarter. Jonathan Simmons actually led the team in scoring Sunday with 17 points – one of the few bright spots in the loss. But for the Spurs to keep pace with the Rockets, the Leonard-Aldridge combination has to be more productive.
Troy TaorminaTroy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
James Harden goes for 23 points, 12 assists
The Spurs can’t have James Harden be both a scorer and distributor. The MVP candidate was picking apart San Antonio all night, forcing the Spurs to shrink their perimeter defense and giving the Rockets’ snipers just enough room to knock down shots. Harden went off for 43 points in Game 3 but had only five assists as the Spurs didn’t help off their array of shooters, daring Harden to beat them by himself. The Spurs will have to stick tight to the shooters, fight through screens so their bigs don’t have to defend the Rockets’ speedy perimeter ball-handlers and hope to defend Harden 1-on-1 as much as possible.
Troy TaorminaTroy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Spurs didn't overwhelm the Rockets on the glass
The Rockets lost one of their best rebounders Nene Hilario to a groin injury early Sunday, but his loss wasn’t felt on the court. Houston was a minus-2 in the rebounding differential, a number the Rockets will be more than happy to live with against a Spurs team that starts two traditional big men in LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol. In their two losses in this series, the Rockets were outrebounded by 10 in Game 3 and 16 in Game 2. The Spurs have to punish the Rockets on the glass and limit their second-chance opportunities that can lead to open 3s.