4 reasons why the Rockets blew out the Spurs in Game 4 to tie the series at 2-2

Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge combine for 32 points

If the Spurs have any chance to keep up with the Rockets they need more from their top two options, especially with Tony Parker out for the season with a ruptured quad. Neither shot poorly from the floor – combining to hit 14 of 27 from the floor – but the duo was a minus-34 on Sunday, and each had three turnovers. Yes, Leonard and Aldridge didn’t play in the fourth but the Spurs were down 15 heading into the final quarter. Jonathan Simmons actually led the team in scoring Sunday with 17 points – one of the few bright spots in the loss. But for the Spurs to keep pace with the Rockets, the Leonard-Aldridge combination has to be more productive.