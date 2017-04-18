3 things we learned Monday from the 2017 NBA playoffs

Paul George has no help

The Pacers trailed by as many as 19 points before suffering a 117-111 defeat at the hands of the Cavaliers, and what's become crystal clear in the first two games of this series is that there's no one on the Indiana roster capable of providing Paul George with any real or consistent help.

George was stellar for the second consecutive contest, and finished with 32 points on 10-of-20 shooting, to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists. Jeff Teague was next on the Pacers with 23 points on 12 shots, but he was the primary defender responsible for Kyrie Irving, and Irving torched Indiana for a game-high 37 points.

This is the reason George was the subject of trade talks at the midseason deadline. He can choose to leave as a free agent at the end of the 2018 season, and the Pacers' front office knows that's exactly what he'll do if they can't figure out a way to get him some assistance. They already knew that he didn't have much of it this season, and that's only been magnified in these first two losses to the Cavaliers.