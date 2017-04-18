3 things we learned Monday from the 2017 NBA playoffs

Monday's playoff action gave us stellar performances from Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and a whole bunch of Cavaliers.
Here are three things we learned from Cleveland's win over Indiana, and the Spurs' destruction of the Grizzlies.
Soobum ImSoobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Paul George has no help
The Pacers trailed by as many as 19 points before suffering a 117-111 defeat at the hands of the Cavaliers, and what's become crystal clear in the first two games of this series is that there's no one on the Indiana roster capable of providing Paul George with any real or consistent help.
George was stellar for the second consecutive contest, and finished with 32 points on 10-of-20 shooting, to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists. Jeff Teague was next on the Pacers with 23 points on 12 shots, but he was the primary defender responsible for Kyrie Irving, and Irving torched Indiana for a game-high 37 points.
This is the reason George was the subject of trade talks at the midseason deadline. He can choose to leave as a free agent at the end of the 2018 season, and the Pacers' front office knows that's exactly what he'll do if they can't figure out a way to get him some assistance. They already knew that he didn't have much of it this season, and that's only been magnified in these first two losses to the Cavaliers.
AP
Kyrie Irving gives LeBron James all the help he needs
Kyrie Irving was simply unstoppable in Cleveland's Game 2 win over the Pacers. He finished with a game-high 37 points on better than 58 percent shooting, and consistently used his elite ball-handling ability to get to any spot on the floor.
LeBron James was equally ridiculous in finishing with 25 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and four blocked shots, but believe it or not, he wasn't the one responsible for putting the game out of reach. That honor belonged to Irving and Kevin Love in this one, when the two combined for 24 third-quarter points to seize control for the Cavaliers.
This was the first time that LeBron, Love and Irving each finished with at least 25 points in a playoff game since the trio joined forces in advance of the 2015 season -- and this performance is a big reason why we now believe that no one can stop Cleveland from coming out of the East.
APAP
The Grizzlies are finished
Kawhi Leonard scored a playoff career-high 37 points, and the Spurs continued their beat-down of the Grizzlies with a 96-82 Game 2 victory that gave them a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.
Memphis is now essentially finished, because they're not going to beat this San Antonio team four out of the next five games to somehow salvage the series. But even worse is that the Grizzlies figure to be finished for the foreseeable future.
Memphis went all-in with three enormous contracts, and it's clear that it wasn't the wisest of decisions. A core of Mike Conley, Marc Gasol and Chandler Parsons can't achieve much more than it did this season -- a low playoff seed in the West, followed by nothing more than a first-round loss.
(Even if you believe Gasol and Conley are more than simply above-average players, there's no denying the Parsons signing was a complete disaster. Injuries limited him to just 34 appearances, and he averaged just 6.2 points per contest.)
And now that there's so much money tied up in those three guys, it's going to be extremely difficult to find meaningful ways to upgrade the roster.