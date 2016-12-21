Tracy McGrady, Muggsy Bogues headline 2017 Basketball Hall of Fame nominees

Between Shaquille O'Neal, Yao Ming and Allen Iverson, the 2016 Basketball Hall of Fame class was one of the greatest in modern history. Unfortunately, the 2017 class isn't shaping up to be quite as strong.

Nominees for the next Hall of Fame class in basketball were announced on Wednesday, including three big-name, first-time candidates. Here are the 10 best candidates to be nominated for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and our take on whether they'll make the cut.

(For the complete list of nominees, click here.)

This content is subject to copyright.

NBAE/Getty Images