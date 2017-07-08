Matt Kenseth addresses his plans for 2018, future with JGR

Matt Kenseth answers questions in the media center about his 2018 plans and his future with JGR.

More NASCAR Videos

Matt Kenseth addresses his plans for 2018, future with JGR

Matt Kenseth addresses his plans for 2018, future with JGR

12 hours ago

Christopher Bell Wins at Kentucky | 2017 TRUCK SERIES | FOX NASCAR

Christopher Bell Wins at Kentucky | 2017 TRUCK SERIES | FOX NASCAR

1 day ago

Regan Smith Breaks Down the Overtime Line | NASCAR RACE HUB

Regan Smith Breaks Down the Overtime Line | NASCAR RACE HUB

3 days ago

The NASCAR Race Hub crew debates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s chances of racing again at Daytona

The NASCAR Race Hub crew debates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s chances of racing again at Daytona

4 days ago

Winner's Weekend: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - Daytona | NASCAR RACE HUB

Winner's Weekend: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - Daytona | NASCAR RACE HUB

4 days ago

No. 2 Prototype Taken Out While Leading | Watkins Glen 2017

No. 2 Prototype Taken Out While Leading | Watkins Glen 2017

5 days ago

More NASCAR Videos»

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes
Play Now!

FOX Sports Go