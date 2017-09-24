All NASCAR teams stood during Sunday’s national anthem

Two prominent NASCAR team owners made it public they wanted their teams to stand during Sunday's national anthem.

All NASCAR teams stood during Sunday's national anthem

1 hr ago

Kyle Busch dominates for his third win of the year | 2017 LOUDON

1 hr ago

Smoke from Kevin Harvick's spin causes multi-car melee | 2017 LOUDON

1 hr ago

Defending winner Denny Hamlin takes Michael Waltrip for a ride around New Hampshire Motor Speedway I NASCAR RACEDAY

5 hours ago

Christopher Bell wins playoff opener at New Hampshire | 2017 TRUCK SERIES | FOX NASCAR

17 hours ago

Tyler Reddick wins at Kentucky I 2017 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

18 hours ago

