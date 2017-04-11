Winner’s Weekend: Johnson, Knaus reflect on Texas triumph

The narrative was the same for the last few weeks surrounding the seven-time NASCAR champion, Jimmie Johnson.

He’s good at this track, this will be the one he finally breaks through at.

It didn’t happen at Auto Club where Johnson has a track-record six victories, he finished 21st.

How about Martinsville, where Johnson has the most wins by an active driver? Nope, he finished 15th.

Finally, at Texas Motor Speedway, where Johnson had six wins, he ended his so-called “drought” and added a record seventh.

Check out this week’s edition of Winner’s Weekend where Johnson and crew chief Chad Knaus reflect on their Texas triumph.

