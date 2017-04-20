Weather could be a factor at Bristol this weekend

NASCAR heads to the tight confines of Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend for a tripleheader with the Monster Energy Cup, XFINITY and K&N Pro Series East, but the racers might have to battle Mother Nature for track time.

According to weather.com, the forecast for the weekend at the track is not good for any of the three scheduled days of racing.

Weather.com is calling for a 90 percent chance of rain on Friday, which drops to 80 percent on Saturday and 70 percent on Sunday, when the Food City 500 Cup race is scheduled.

But there is some cause for optimism.

The Sunday forecast has improved. On Wednesday, the forecast was for a 100 percent chance of rain at the historic Tennessee short track.

And in a worst-case situation, if some or all of the races get rained out, the forecast for Monday is great: Partly cloudy skies, a high temperature of 67 degrees and just a 10 percent chance of rain.

So there definitely will be racing at Bristol. The only question is when.

We’ll keep you updated throughout the weekend on the evolving forecast.

