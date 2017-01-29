Two NASCAR tracks make big bet on Super Bowl LI

Well, this was bound to happen. With Super Bowl 51 on FOX exactly one week away, bettors are lining up to choose between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.

And that includes two Speedway Motorsports Inc. track presidents, Ed Clark of Atlanta Motor Speedway and David McGrath of New Hampshire Motor Speedway, who have an ambitious wager on the game.

Here’s the deal:

If New England wins:

A New England Patriots flag will be hung outside Atlanta Motor Speedway office building the next day and during NASCAR race week Feb. 27-March 5.

While wearing a Patriots jersey, Ed Clark will present David McGrath and the July 16 New Hampshire 301 race winner with Georgia Peaches in victory lane.

Four Patriots and New Hampshire Motor Speedway fans will win premium tickets to the March 5 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

If Atlanta wins:

An Atlanta Falcons flag will be hung outside New Hampshire Motor Speedway office building the next day and during NASCAR race week July 10-16.

While wearing a Falcons jersey, David McGrath will present Ed Clark and the March 5 Folds of Honor QuikTrip race winner with New England Lobster in victory lane.

Four Falcons and Atlanta Motor Speedway fans will win premium tickets to the July 16 New Hampshire 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

“I mean, come on. Tom Brady? Bill Belichick? Do I need to say anything more?” said McGrath. “The Patriots have become synonymous with winning championships. It’s what they do. So, if Ed wants some of our famous New England lobster, he’s going to have to fly up here to get it because I’m winning this bet – and I can’t wait to enjoy some delicious Georgia peach cobbler while we celebrate another New England title.”

“We are so proud of our friends at the Atlanta Falcons for making it to the NFL’s biggest game of the year, and to David, I say, ‘You’re on’,” said Clark. “We can’t wait to watch our team knock off Brady, Belichick and the Patriots and bring their first title home to Georgia. Most of all, I look forward to seeing David wearing a Falcons jersey, lobster in hand, in Victory Lane here at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 5.”