Trevor Bayne crashes ‘fastest car I’ve ever had’ in final practice at Texas

Trevor Bayne posted the fastest lap in the early moments of final practice Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway.

Then, he drove too hard into Turn 1 and lost control of the car, hitting the wall hard in his No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford.

“I’m incredibly sorry to my team,” Bayne said. “Basically, I wrecked the fastest car I’ve ever had. It’s been a picture perfect weekend. I got into the gray in Turn 1. I kept moving the entry out a little bit at a time but I just crossed the line by an inch and the right rear got in the gray and we got into trouble. Hopefully, our backup is as good as the primary.”

Bayne’s team immediately pulled his backup car off the hauler and started working to get it ready.

The fresh pavement and reconfiguration of TMS has claimed several cars this weekend and with nine drivers failing to pass pre-qualifying inspection, a lot of strong drivers will start in the back of the pack.

An interesting scene happened when Bayne’s backup car had Advocare as his logo when Ford Performance Plus serves as his sponsor this weekend, so his team had to peel off the Advocare wrapping to show the Ford decals underneath.

Bayne got back on the track with slightly less than 10 minutes remaining in the final practice session.

