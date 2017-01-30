The 2016 NASCAR Season Using The New 2017 Point Guidelines

Once NASCAR announced changes to the point structure for all three touring series, an analysis of 2016 race results using the 2017 rules was bound to happen. We’re happy to oblige.

You knew somebody around NASCAR was going to do it. Somebody was going to take the new race format and points structure NASCAR announced during the recent media tour and apply it to the 2016 season. Beyond The Flag has done just that. What we’ve come away with was interesting in some respects and predictable in others.

We used the following methodology:

The 2017 point system was applied to each race of the 2016 season.

In order to facilitate an even comparison, the results of last year’s Daytona Duel races are not included in this analysis because they didn’t factor into last year’s point system.

included in this analysis because they didn’t factor into last year’s point system. The running order at the 25% and 50% mark of each race was determined and the bonus points applied. These points in each race roughly correspond to when the breaks of the three stages will occur in 2017.

The leader at each of the stage breaks earns one playoff point. The race winner earns five playoff points. These playoff points will now be used for seeding in the playoffs, and will carry through to the Round Of Eight.

Note the difference between bonus points (running order after each stage) and playoff points (issued after each stage.) Bonus points are included in the weekly season-to-date cumulative point totals for each driver. Playoff points are “banked” and don’t reappear until the playoffs.

Following the Richmond race in September, additional bonus points were issued for the “regular season” standings. The top 10 drivers were awarded points which are included in their final regular season total (15-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1.)

The Playoffs Begin

Spoiler #1: The 2016 playoff lineup would have been the same using the 2017 point system. Here however, would have been the seeding to begin the Round of 16, with new playoff points applied:

Kyle Busch – 2026 Brad Keselowski – 2024 Denny Hamlin – 2020 Martin Truex, Jr. -2019 Carl Edwards – 2016 Kevin Harvick – 2016 Jimmie Johnson – 2014 Matt Kenseth – 2012 Joey Logano – 2008 Kyle Larson – 2007 Kurt Busch – 2005 Tony Stewart – 2005 Chris Buescher – 2005 Chase Elliott – 2001 Austin Dillon – 2000 Jamie McMurray – 2000

As we have seen throughout the years, each point is critical. The importance of the new playoff points for stage wins is evident in the above totals. As an example, Kyle Busch won four races going into the playoffs last year. This year, that earns him 20 playoff points. However, he also had six stage wins throughout the season — those six points could make a difference in subsequent rounds.

Some Drama Starts To Unfold

Obviously, the winners of the races will not change. That means that with Martin Truex, Jr.’s two wins in the first round of the playoffs last year at Chicago and Dover, he would again advance to the Round of 12. Kevin Harvick would also advance by winning at New Hampshire.

The drivers advancing are therefore:

Martin Truex, Jr. – 2 wins Kevin Harvick – 1 win Kyle Busch – 2167 points Jimmie Johnson – 2151 points Brad Keselowski – 2149 Matt Kenseth – 2138 Chase Elliott – 2126 Joey Logano – 2121 Denny Hamlin – 2118 Carl Edwards – 2106 Kurt Busch – 2083 Kyle Larson – 2073

Let’s look at some numbers from the drivers who got cut – paying close attention to one in particular:

Austin Dillon – 2073 / Tony Stewart – 2065 / Jamie McMurray – 2051 / Chris Buescher – 2035

Kyle Larson and Austin Dillon would have tied for the 12th and final spot! Ties are always broken based on number of wins, then number of 2nd-place finishes, and so on. Due to his win at Michigan and no wins for Dillon, Kyle Larson would have advanced. Dillon advanced based on points and Larson was eliminated last year.

Re-Seed Before Charlotte

The re-seeded point totals heading to Charlotte would have been:

Kyle Busch – 3027 Brad Keselowski – 3024 Martin Truex, Jr. – 3021 Denny Hamlin – 3020 Jimmie Johnson – 3017 Kevin Harvick – 3016 Carl Edwards – 3016 Matt Kenseth – 3012 Joey Logano – 3008 Kyle Larson – 3007 Kurt Busch – 3005 Chase Elliott – 3001

Biding Their Time – Talladega Looms Large

Had the point standings held their relative order throughout this round, Joey Logano would have had an early exit. He was seeded 9th after the first round, and got this round off to a lousy start with a 36th-place finish at Charlotte. While he recovered to earn a 3rd at Kansas, it was his win at Talladega which formally allowed him to advance. Jimmie Johnson (Charlotte) and Kevin Harvick (Kansas) also advanced from this round.

The point system is also starting to have an effect on results, namely:

Drivers eliminated after this round would have been Keselowski, Elliott, Larson and Truex.

The only difference here is Larson. Last year, he was eliminated in the first round, this year he would have survived for only three more races.

Drivers advancing to the Round Of Eight are as follows:

Jimmie Johnson – Win (Charlotte) Kevin Harvick – Win (Kansas) Joey Logano – Win (Talladega) Kyle Busch – 3117 Carl Edwards – 3117 Matt Kenseth – 3110 Denny Hamlin – 3107 Kurt Busch – 3101

As previously stated, eliminated drivers would have been:

Kyle Larson – 3095 / Brad Keselowski – 3081 / Martin Truex, Jr. – 3080 / Chase Elliott – 3073

Re-Seed Before Martinsville

Tensions are rising! A win in the next round seals your entry into the Championship! The all-important re-seed looks like this:

Kyle Busch – 4028 Jimmie Johnson – 4022 Kevin Harvick – 4022 Denny Hamlin – 4021 Carl Edwards – 4019 Joey Logano – 4013 Matt Kenseth – 4013 Kurt Busch – 4005

Wins Matter – Period

If anyone still believes that wins do not matter much in NASCAR’s point system anymore, they need only observe this round of the 2016 playoffs. Consider for a moment that both Jimmie Johnson (4107 points) and Carl Edwards (4104 points) would not have advanced without their wins. This would have prevented Johnson from winning his 7th title and therefore altered NASCAR history, at least temporarily.

Fortunately for each of these drivers, wins DO matter and the final standings from the Round Of Eight are as follows:

Joey Logano – Win (Talladega) Jimmie Johnson – Win (Martinsville) Carl Edwards – Win (Texas) Kyle Busch – 4151 (Advances on points) Denny Hamlin – 4127 – Eliminated Kevin Harvick – 4126 – Eliminated Matt Kenseth – 4120 – Eliminated Kurt Busch – 4068 – Eliminated

This obviously brings us to the season finale, and our second spoiler — the same four drivers will battle for the championship.

Same Old Boring Vanilla – Nothing New Here

To sum this all up, the same four drivers would have advanced to Homestead to battle for the Championship. The race results haven’t changed since November, so no lengthy analysis is necessary. Johnson lucked into a win that had Edwards’ name all over it, and is celebrating a seventh title.

Our thoughts on the new point system are these:

NASCAR needed to make some changes. Give them credit for trying.

While Monster Energy might not have been on board as the title sponsor when the changes were being formulated, don’t believe for a minute that they didn’t have to sign-off on the final version.

The bonus points for running positions at the end of the race stages will be key in determining the at-large berths to the playoffs.

The carry-forward of playoff points into the third playoff round will force drivers to race early and often throughout the year. The days of what we saw the Gibbs cars do at Talladega are over.

The point differential between the last driver making a cut and among those eliminated each round is remarkably close. Every point truly does matter.

Some driver / crew chief pairing will find a loophole to game the system.

There will be some degree of unintended consequences to materialize.

In the end, the product on the track will determine the ultimate success of this format. NASCAR needs a shot in the arm. I just hope that one doesn’t need a NASA pedigree and calculus textbook to keep on top of the numbers. Researching and pouring over the volume of data for this article was enough to make me ever apply for a job with timing & scoring.

