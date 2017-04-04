Texas Motor Speedway giving away 30,000 Danica Patrick bobbleheads

As promotions go, this one is pretty cool: Texas Motor Speedway will give away Danica Patrick bobbleheads to the first 30,000 fans through the gates for Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race (pre-race coverage starts at 11:30 a.m. ET on FOX).

Bobblehead images of Patrick and her Stewart-Haas Racing boss, Tony Stewart, are being “inducted together this week into the Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee, Wisc., and stand alongside the likes of baseball legends Babe Ruth and Willie Mays, among others,” the track noted in a news release.

Yes, race fans, there really is such a thing as the Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum and it is home to more than 5,000 bobbleheads.

Sharp-eyed race fans will note that Patrick’s bobblehead carries the colors of her former sponsor and not her current sponsors, Aspen Dental and TaxAct.

The first 30K fans at the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 will get their very own Danica Patrick Bobblehead! Tickets » https://t.co/NHvopzxASt pic.twitter.com/aZ5zAS1Bys — Texas Motor Speedway (@TXMotorSpeedway) March 8, 2017

Given that the bobbleheads probably had to be ordered months in advance, it’s not surprising that Patrick’s likeness carries the logos of Nature’s Bakery, who SHR has sued for $31.5 million after the fig bar maker bailed on its final two years of a sponsorship agreement.

Oh, well. That’s racin’.

