‘Test Fest’ at Charlotte to feature XFINITY, Truck drivers

NASCAR fans are in for a treat next Tuesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

An all-star cast of drivers will take to the 1.5-mile track for NASCAR Test Fest on May 2 in a fan-friendly shakedown of XFINITY and Camping World Truck Series cars as a prelude to what the track is promoting as “10 Days of NASCAR Thunder” May 19-28.

The Truck Series will race at the track on Friday, May 19 at 8:30 p.m., with the XFINITY race set for the following Saturday, May 27, at 1 p.m.. Both races will be televised live by FS1.

Scheduled to participate in Tuesday’s Test Fest are Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champions Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski, as well as more than 40 XFINITY and Camping World Truck Series drivers.

Grandstands will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Additionally, fans can enjoy exclusive “Spin to Win” games that reward participants with free parking, concession bucks (good for food and drinks on race weekends), camping discounts or half-price adult tickets to the Hisense 4K TV 300 on May 27.

XFINITY cars will test from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., while Truck Series drivers roll onto the iconic 1.5-mile superspeedway from 3 p.m.-9 p.m.

Speedway Club members, season ticket holders, Monster Cup Series ticket holders and Cup Series ticket buyers on Tuesday get special infield access and can watch the test from atop the Pit Suites overlooking pit road.

The Speedway Club will be open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Speedway Club members and season ticket holders should check in first at the Smith Tower ticket office to receive a wristband for infield access. Two parent signatures are required on waiver registration for minors to enter the infield.

Drivers scheduled to participate Tuesday include:

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Chip Ganassi Racing: Tyler Reddick, Brennan Poole

Stewart-Haas Racing: Kevin Harvick, Cole Custer

JGL Racing: Dakoda Armstrong

GMS Racing: Spencer Gallagher, Ben Kennedy

JR Motorsports: Elliott Sadler, Michael Annett, Justin Allgaier, William Byron

Richard Childress Racing: Brandon Jones, Brendan Gaughan, Daniel Hemric

Joe Gibbs Racing: Matt Tifft, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin or Erik Jones

Brandonbilt Motorsports: Brandon Brown

Biagi DenBeste Racing: Casey Mears

Roush Fenway Racing: Darrell Wallace Jr., Ryan Reed

Kaulig Racing: Blake Koch

Team Penske: Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Hattori Racing: Ryan Truex

Kyle Busch Motorsports: Christopher Bell, Noah Gragson, Myatt Snider

GMS Racing: Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley, Kaz Grala, Spencer Gallagher

Brad Keselowski Racing: Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe

ThorSport Racing: Cody Coughlin, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton, Grant Enfinger

Red Horse Racing: Brett Moffitt, Timothy Peters

NEMCO Motorsports: John Hunter Nemechek

AM Racing: Austin Wayne Self

Brandonbilt Motorsports: Brandon Brown

MDM Motorsports: Brandon Jones

Young’s Motorsports: Austin Hill

