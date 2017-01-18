Vote now: What do you think of Stewart-Haas Racing’s switch to Ford?

After Wednesday’s news conference at the Ford Technical Center on the outskirts of Charlotte, North Carolina, it’s obvious that Tony Stewart and Clint Bowyer are excited about Stewart-Haas Racing’s conversion in 2017 to Ford.

SHR, which is co-owned by Stewart and Gene Haas, is making the switch in manufacturers after having run Chevrolets since the company’s inception in 2008.

Since it began running full-time teams in what is now the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series in 2009, SHR has had tremendous success in the Chevy brand — winning a total of 36 races and two championships. Stewart won the 2011 title and Kevin Harvick won it in 2014.

So it is a wise move to switch manufacturers? Or is it smart, considering all the resources Ford Motor Co. no doubt has promised SHR?

We know what Stewart, who retired as a full-time NASCAR Premier Series driver at the end of last season, thinks. And we know his replacement in the No. 14 SHR Ford, Clint Bowyer, thinks.

