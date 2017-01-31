NASCAR VP Steve O’Donnell: Race format is ‘certainly still all about winning’

On Jan. 23, NASCAR’s major stakeholders announced a major overhaul in the race format and points system for the 2017 Monster Energy Cup, XFINITY and Camping World Truck Series seasons.

NASCAR Executive Vice President Steve O’Donnell paid a visit to FS1’s Race Hub on Monday night, which is remote from Houston all week leading up to Super Bowl LI, Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET following a full day of pre-game coverage on FOX.

O’Donnell spoke about reaction and feedback following the huge enhancements, beginning with the Daytona 500 (Feb. 26, 2 p.m. ET, FOX) for the Monster Energy Cup Series.

“So far, fairly positive,” said O’Donnell. “Obviously, some fans want to wait and see how it plays out in Daytona, but overall, I think everyone was really enthused with how the industry came together.”

The format changes not only puts extra pressure on drivers and teams to win, but it will also provide an enhanced incentive for drivers to push their cars to the limit every lap, even more so than ever before.

“It’s certainly still all about winning,” O’Donnell said. “But we also have to have those moments during the race, as well. Every fan has talked to us about how exciting the race is when it starts. Some stay with us throughout (the race) and then come back for that finish.”

“We wanted to make sure we had some of those moments during the race, too,” O’Donnell added. “But more importantly, rewarding drivers throughout the race.”

In possibly one of the biggest moves NASCAR has made in collaboration with all of its stakeholders, it’s a safe bet that fans will be rewarded with intense racing action from flag-to-flag, as well.