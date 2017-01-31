‘Race Hub:’ FS1’s Dan O’Toole to dish on Danica Patrick-inspired diet

Everything seems bigger in Texas.

“NASCAR Race Hub,” featuring co-hosts Danielle Trotta and Adam Alexander as well as FOX NASCAR analyst Larry McReynolds, is no exception. The television show is in Houston at the Super Bowl for this week’s shows through Thursday, airing at 6 p.m. ET on FS1, and paid tribute to the rich racing history of the Lone Star State on Monday with the video feature you can check out above.

Super Bowl LI between the NFC champion Atlanta Falcons and AFC New England Patriots is set for this Sunday live on FOX, with the kickoff set for approximately 6:30 p.m. ET following a full day of pre-game coverage on FOX.

Race Hub, which keeps fans up to date with the latest NASCAR news and feature stories, will welcome special guests and fellow FOX TV personalities Chris Myers, Jay Onrait and Dan O’Toole.

O’Toole recently lost weight at least in part because of some serious coaching he’s personally received from NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, which he no doubt will discuss at length with Trotta, Alexander and McReynolds.

O’Toole and Onrait are co-hosts of the Jay & Dan Podcast on FS1, which also is originating from the Super Bowl scene in Houston this week. Apparently this is O’Toole’s first visit to Texas, too.

In Houston for Super Bowl. Never been to Houston. Never been to Texas. I have a donkey in my room. #onetweetaday2017 — Dan O'Toole (@fs1otoole) January 30, 2017

Also scheduled to make a Tuesday appearance on Race Hub is former NFL quarterback Joe Theismann, who won Super Bowl XVII while playing for Coach Joe Gibbs and the Washington Redskins. Gibbs now owns the Joe Gibbs Racing operation that fields the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams for drivers Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth and Daniel Suarez.

Others who will make guest appearances in the coming days on Race Hub include seven-time NASCAR Premier Series champion Jimmie Johnson, four-time NASCAR champ and recent Rolex 24 at Daytona winner Jeff Gordon (also a FOX Sports NASCAR analyst), Texas racing legend A.J. Foyt and former NFL star running back Landainian Tomlinson.

Stay tuned for more developments as the Race Hub crew joins the FOX Super Bowl celebration and hosts more special guests throughout the week in Houston.