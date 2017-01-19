Owen Wilson to serve as Grand Marshal for 59th Daytona 500

Big news out of Daytona Beach: Owen Wilson will be the Grand Marshal for the 59th annual Daytona 500 Feb. 26 on FOX.

Wilson is also serving as the voice of the animated character Lightning McQueen in the upcoming movie “Cars 3” movie, so this is definitely a win-win situation for all parties.

The Daytona 500 is the biggest race in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and “Cars 3” should be one of the year’s biggest films when it opens on June 16.

At the track on Feb. 26, Wilson will give the command to start engines at the Daytona 500 and will ride in one of the Grand Marshal cars during pace laps prior to the green flag of the 200-lap, 500-mile race and attend the drivers meeting.

“Owen Wilson is one of America’s most beloved comedic actors and his voice has brought Lightning McQueen to life for millions of movie-goers over the last 10 years,” said Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile. “His star power, and of course his personality, are perfect fits for ‘The Great American Race.’ ”