NASCAR: Michael Waltrip To Run In Daytona 500

The 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season is only a handful of weeks away which means that the Daytona 500 is getting closer. This past week a former two-time Daytona 500 winner confirmed that he will be attempting to run in the Great American Race this season.

The last few years in the world of NASCAR have not been the best for Michael Waltrip. Sure, he is a successful broadcast analyst (I personally prefer the more serious version that comes out during the XFINITY Series races as opposed to the Cup Series races) but when it comes to the on-track stuff, there have been some bumps in the road. It wasn’t all that long ago that Michael Waltrip Racing was a competitive time in NASCAR, putting drivers like Clint Bowyer, Martin Truex Jr. and Brian Vickers in a position to make the NASCAR Chase.

Today, Michael Waltrip Racing is no more.

Truex Jr. has found a new home and is now a championship contender, Bowyer has also found a new home and hopes to be a championship contender, Vickers is not currently in NASCAR and Waltrip’s tie to the sport is almost completely from a broadcast stance.

However, all of that is going to change in February when the season kicks off with the 2017 Daytona 500. Waltrip was recently asked on Twitter if he would be partaking in the 2017 Daytona 500 and he replied that he would be.

Although Waltrip has confirmed that he will be in the race, there are still some questions that are left to to be answered.

It’s unsure which team that he will run with, although BK Racing is most likely the answer. It’s also unsure which number he will have. In the end though, the good news for him and his fans is that he will be there and at Daytona, anything could happen.

