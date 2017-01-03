NASCAR driver named by Forbes as one of ’30 under 30′ to watch

Julia Landauer, a NASCAR K&N Pro Series West driver, has been named by Forbes magazine as one of the “30 under 30” sports personalities to watch in 2017.

Landauer, 25, is no stranger to the media spotlight. In 2013, she was a contestant on the 26th season of the Survivor television series, reaching the 19th day before being the seventh contestant voted off the show.

More recently, she has been making a name for herself on the track.

Landauer drove the No. 54 Toyota for Bill McAnally Racing full-time in the K&N Pro Series West in 2016, finishing fourth in the final points standings. It was the highest finish ever for a female driver in the series.

Landauer also was the only female member of the 2016 NASCAR Next class that is used to help promote up-and-coming drivers in the sport.

Originally from New York City, Landauer moved to Charlotte, North Carolina and began racing go-karts at age 10. By age 14, she was the first female champion of the Skip Barber Racing Series – and in 2015, she won the Limited Late Model track championship at the Motor Mile Speedway in New York.

In between her racing and the Survivor appearance, Landauer found the time to earn a bachelor’s degree in science, technology and society from Stanford. After graduating, she also began giving motivational speeches as an outspoken advocate for women in sports and for further education in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Others to make the Forbes “30 under 30” list of sports personalities to watch in 2017 included linebacker Von Miller of the Denver Broncos, FOX Sports television personality Katie Nolan and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. For the complete list, click here.

And to learn even more about Landauer and what she hopes to accomplish in 2017 and beyond, check out her Julia Landauer Racing website.