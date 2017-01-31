Matt Tifft shares before and after photos of brain following surgery

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Matt Tifft has made a remarkable recovery from surgery last July 1 to remove a grade two Diffuse Astrocytoma or Glioma from his brain.

Tifft returned to competition last September, when he finished 12th in a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Chicagoland Speedway.

Throughout his surgery and recovery, Tifft has used social media to keep fans apprised of his progress.

On Tuesday, Tifft showed actual before and after photos of what his brain looked like. Pretty amazing stuff.

The good news is that Tifft has recovered and will be driving the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota full time in the NASCAR XFINITY Series this season.