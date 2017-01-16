Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing sign multi-year deal with Auto-Owners Insurance

Furniture Row Racing announced Monday that Auto-Owners Insurance has signed a multi-year contract to be a primary sponsor on Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 78 Toyota Camry.

The insurance company sponsored three races in 2016, including a throwback paint scheme in the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, which Truex won. Auto-Owners Insurance increases its presence as the primary sponsor to six races for 2017 and 2018.

The six races Truex and Auto-Owners Insurance team up in 2017 will be Kansas Speedway, Michigan International Speedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Richmond International Raceway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, and Phoenix International Raceway.

“There was indeed something special about the success of the blue Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry last year and we are more than thrilled that the company is expanding its partnership with Furniture Row Racing for the next two seasons,” said Furniture Row Racing team president Joe Garone. “Auto-Owners Insurance has been a winning company for a century and we are humbled that they have placed their confidence in our race team.”

After winning a race with the scheme on the car, Truex is excited to feature the sponsor in six races in 2017.

“Winning the Southern 500 – a triple crown race – with the blue Auto-Owners Insurance paint scheme was without a doubt one of the main highlights of my racing career,” said Truex. “We want to give Auto-Owners Insurance more success as we look forward to the 2017 season. I was able to visit the Auto-Owners Insurance headquarters in Lansing and came away feeling proud to be associated with a company that has had 100 years of success.”