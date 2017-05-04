Joey Logano’s win at Richmond ‘encumbered,’ putting playoffs in jeopardy

Joey Logano thought his win in last Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond put him in the playoffs, setting him up for a run at his first championship.

Now that dream is on hold after NASCAR announced Thursday morning that Logano’s win is “encumbered” and therefore will not count toward qualifying him for a playoff spot after the first 26 races that constitute the regular season.

And the encumbered win is part of the price Logano and his No. 22 Team Penske team will pay for a rear-suspension violation discovered during post-race teardown of the race-winning car after it was taken to the NASCAR R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina.

Logano’s crew chief, Todd Gordon, also was fined $50,000 and suspended for two races. Logano also incurred a 25-point driver points penalty, and the team was docked 25 owner points.

The encumbered win is the first for a victorious Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team since NASCAR adopted rules that made that a possibility for such violations in 2016. It means Logano cannot use the Richmond win as consideration for an automatic playoff spot.

And should Logano still make the postseason, the five playoff points that normally would come with a victory would not apply for his Richmond triumph — even though the official race record will still list Logano as the race winner.

NASCAR cited that the violation came under Section 20 of the NASCAR Rule Book. According to the penalty grid NASCAR issued, the No. 22 team did not adhere to the following: the truck trailing arm spacer/pinion angle shim mating surfaces must be planar and must be in complete contact with corresponding mating surfaces at all points and at all times.

Team Penske can appeal the penalty, although there was no word yet from the organization if it intended to do so.

Other penalties issued by NASCAR on Thursday include:

• The No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Denny Hamlin in the Cup Series was penalized for missing one lug nut in a post-race check Sunday at Richmond. Crew chief Mike Wheeler was handed a $10,000 fine after one lug nut was found to be improperly secured. The infraction was noted after driver Hamlin recorded a season-best third-place finish in the Toyota Owners 400.

• Three teams in the XFINITY Series also drew penalties for lug-nut infractions, the most severe of which was issued to the Richard Childress Racing No. 21 Chevrolet, driven to a third-place finish from the pole at Richmond by rookie Daniel Hemric. The car was found with two unsecured lug nuts, resulting in a $10,000 fine and a one-race suspension for crew chief Danny Stockman Jr.

Two other XFINITY teams were dealt $5,000 crew chief fines for one unsecured lug nut each: the No. 3 driven by Ty Dillon, whose crew chief Matt Swiderski; and the No. 46 driven by Quin Houff, whose crew chief is Mark Setzer.

The guidelines for post-race lug-nut violations are a part of the sport’s deterrence system, updated by competition officials in the offseason for the 2017 NASCAR Rule Book.

NASCAR’s Monster Energy regular season ends Sept. 9 with another race at Richmond. The 10-race playoffs that will determine the Cup champion begin at Chicagoland Speedway on Sept. 17.

