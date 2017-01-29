Jeff Gordon involved in minor incident early in Rolex 24 at Daytona

Things got really exciting for Jeff Gordon in the beginning stages of the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway (FS1/FS2, live stream on FOXSportsGo).

Shortly after taking over for Ricky Taylor, Gordon was running third in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing entry when he and Tom Long in the No. 70 Mazda made contact, which caused Long to spin. Gordon’s car received very minor damage and he was able to continue in the race.

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Series officials determined that Long neglected to stop at the exit of pit road to let the field by, and as a result, was served a 60-second penalty for jumping the light.

After getting out of the car, Gordon was a little surprised by the wild restarts.

“These restarts are crazier than NASCAR restarts,” Gordon told FOX Sports reporter Jamie Little.

Gordon is required to race a minimum of two hours during the 24-hour event, so he’ll be back in the car for at least another round.