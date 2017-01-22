Hendrick Motorsports throws incredible Hall of Fame induction party

It’s only fitting that a record 12-time championship-winning car owner gets one hell of a party thrown for him after being inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

That’s exactly what happened for Class of 2017 inductee Rick Hendrick Saturday night, as Hendrick Motorsports held an induction party for the man they call, “Mr. H.”

Among those in attendance included seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson and four-time champion Jeff Gordon, as well as Ken Schrader and Ricky Craven. Both are former HMS drivers.

After Schrader introduced Hendrick and his wife, Linda, to those in attendance, Gordon gave his former boss the first surprise of the night, an appearance by country music singer Brad Paisley.

That led to Paisley singing “Old Alabama,” a music video Gordon and Hendrick were a part of in 2011, as both joined in by singing along on stage.

Then, another surprise awaited the Hall of Fame car owner, as Johnson introduced the second act of the night, Zac Brown Band.

What a way to celebrate Hendrick’s legendary career. Check it out as it appears a great time was had by all.

Ken Schrader tells stories, talks about his Hendrick Motorsports family and introduces Rick and Linda Hendrick.#CongratsMrH #NASCARHOF pic.twitter.com/HKEU7cMpAa — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) January 22, 2017

Rick Hendrick admires the trophy presented to him from his team members. #CongratsMrH#NASCARHOF pic.twitter.com/uqdijUS0cY — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) January 22, 2017

.@JimmieJohnson introduces the second act. To find out who it is and follow along the rest of the night head to #snapchat. 👻: teamhendrick pic.twitter.com/anNju8J9nf — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) January 22, 2017