Gray Gaulding joins BK Racing full-time for 2017

BK Racing held a press conference at Richmond International Raceway on Tuesday to announce Gray Gaulding will pilot the No. 23 Toyota for the entirety of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

Gaulding hasn’t been cleared to race at restrictor-plate tracks yet so he will miss the Daytona 500, which will be driven by Joey Gase.

“Over the years, BK Racing has given many talented young drivers the chance to compete in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and make a name for themselves,” team owner Ron Devine said. “We see Gray Gaulding as a potential superstar in our sport.”

In 2016, Gaulding drove in two Cup Series events with The Motorsports Group in the No. 30 car. He finished 39th at Martinsville and 37th at Phoenix.

It was also announced that Corey Lajoie will drive the No. 83 on a part-time basis for BK Racing.