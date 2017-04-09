Ex-Earnhardt stock car sells for $220,000

A Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet campaigned by the late Dale Earnhardt sold Saturday for $220,000, including 10 percent buyer’s premium, at the Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Collector-Car Auction.

The familiar black No. 3 Chevrolet Lumina was raced by Earnhardt in 1989 and ’90, according to the auction listing. It was driven by Earnhardt to one of his nine victories at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

In 1990, Earnhardt won nine races and the fourth of his seven championships in what is now the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

“This NASCAR Cup Car comes with supporting documentation from Crew Chief Kirk Shelmerdine, who personally inspected the car and found it to be 100% true as raced by Dale Earnhardt,” the auction listing stated.

The listing said that the car began life as a Chevrolet Monte Carlo Aerocoupe with Wrangler sponsorship, then was updated with a Lumina body for the 1990 season. The Monte Carlo Aerocoupes were produced only in 1986-87.

“The current owner purchased the car seven years ago. It has not been restored in any way since,” the auction listing stated. “The fluids, fuel, etc., have been replaced; receipts included. … The car has only been used in charity and promotional events, and one car show. It won the Lake Mirror Classic for best Historic Race Car.”

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!