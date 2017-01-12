Elliott Sadler set to drive No. 7 for Tommy Baldwin in the Daytona 500

Tommy Baldwin Racing announced Thursday that Elliott Sadler will be behind the wheel of the No. 7 Golden Corral-sponsored Chevrolet for the Daytona 500 on Feb. 26 on FOX.

The news comes after Tommy Baldwin Racing sold its charter to Leavine Family Racing at the conclusion of the 2016 season and announced they won’t be competing full-time in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2017.

There is no news of how many races TBR will appear in for the 2017 season or if Sadler will be their driver choice when they field a car.

Sadler will continue to race full-time in the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in the XFINITY Series after making the Championship 4 in 2016 and finishing second in the points standings behind Daniel Suarez.

In 2016, Regan Smith competed with TBR for the full season, finishing 34th in the points standings with a season-best finish of third at the rain-shortened Pocono race.

Smith hasn’t announced any plans for the 2017 season, yet.