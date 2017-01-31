Drivers, crew chiefs display how amped they are for Phoenix test

Here’s a dirty little secret for all you NASCAR race fans out there: The drivers, crew chiefs and team members are as anxious to get cars back on track as you are. Maybe even more so.

If you don’t believe it, just check out the Tweets from Phoenix International Raceway, which today and Wednesday hosts a critical test session that will allow the teams to see how they measure up with NASCAR’s new, low-downforce rules package for 2017.

Check it out.

As much as I love my wife and kids,, dang it feels good to be on this plane headed to @PhoenixRaceway !! 👊🏼🏁🏆 pic.twitter.com/grpVDiuQ72 — Rodney Childers (@RodneyChilders4) January 30, 2017

What's up Phoenix? Stoked to be back in a car testing for a few days 👍🏼 — Alex Bowman (@AlexBRacing) January 30, 2017

On my way to The West Coast to do some laps at @PhoenixRaceway in a Cup car! This is exciting😬👊🏼👍🏼 — Daniel Suárez (@Daniel_SuarezG) January 30, 2017

Off to Phoenix tomorrow for the first @FRRacingTeam test with @erik_jones and @5hourenergy 77 team, ready for an even more dominant 2017 — Jeff Curtis (@Jazzy_JAC) January 31, 2017