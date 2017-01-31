Drivers, crew chiefs display how amped they are for Phoenix test
Here’s a dirty little secret for all you NASCAR race fans out there: The drivers, crew chiefs and team members are as anxious to get cars back on track as you are. Maybe even more so.
If you don’t believe it, just check out the Tweets from Phoenix International Raceway, which today and Wednesday hosts a critical test session that will allow the teams to see how they measure up with NASCAR’s new, low-downforce rules package for 2017.
Check it out.
@AJDinger @kroger @chevy @PhoenixRaceway what we imagine the #47 garage to look like today… pic.twitter.com/JmsHJ2xURD
— JTG Daugherty Racing (@JTGRacing) January 31, 2017
.@tydillon & the boys are ready to do some testing @PhoenixRaceway today! Let's get this season started! #nascar pic.twitter.com/1tEufuhtT6
— GEICO Racing (@GEICORacing) January 31, 2017
As much as I love my wife and kids,, dang it feels good to be on this plane headed to @PhoenixRaceway !! 👊🏼🏁🏆 pic.twitter.com/grpVDiuQ72
— Rodney Childers (@RodneyChilders4) January 30, 2017
What's up Phoenix? Stoked to be back in a car testing for a few days 👍🏼
— Alex Bowman (@AlexBRacing) January 30, 2017
On my way to The West Coast to do some laps at @PhoenixRaceway in a Cup car! This is exciting😬👊🏼👍🏼
— Daniel Suárez (@Daniel_SuarezG) January 30, 2017
Off to Phoenix tomorrow for the first @FRRacingTeam test with @erik_jones and @5hourenergy 77 team, ready for an even more dominant 2017
— Jeff Curtis (@Jazzy_JAC) January 31, 2017
We're rolling at @PhoenixRaceway with @StenhouseJr and @FastenalRacing! 🌵🌵🌵 pic.twitter.com/5PnbhoJwmK
— Roush Fenway Racing (@roushfenway) January 31, 2017
Look who's first on the track @PhoenixRaceway open test – @DaleJr – we're underway here! #askmrn #nascar pic.twitter.com/HPOYpPgz4w
— Woody Cain (@WYcain) January 31, 2017
Not surprising – Phoenix dominator @KevinHarvick makes the first lap during the two-day organizational test. Followed by @DaleJr. #NASCAR
— Josh Hamilton (@joshahamilton) January 31, 2017
No, you're not seeing double. @DaleJr is climbing in the @nationwide88 Chevy and @AlexBRacing is here testing @TeamChevy's wheel force car. pic.twitter.com/6vx4P3tVJ1
— Hendrick 88 Team (@Hendrick88Team) January 31, 2017