NASCAR driver Austin Wayne Self has a ball at Trump event

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Austin Wayne Self appears to be having a great time in Washington D.C., celebrating the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States.

Self, a native of Austin, Texas, is a long-time supporter of Trump who even brought his NASCAR truck with him to Washington.

The same 2016 Toyota truck that promoted the Trump-Mike Pence ticket for the presidency at several races last summer was on proud display at the 10th Black Tie & Boots Inaugural Ball that Self attended on Thursday night, prior to Friday’s actual inauguration ceremony.

The Black Tie & Boots affair is one of many such “Inaugural Balls” that take place around every inauguration, with this particular one put on by Texas Congressman Robert Williams. Among those in attendance was Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, according to a Texas newspaper.

Self obviously was pretty pleased to be in attendance at the event, and took to social media to share the experience.

Exchanged the racing suit for a tux! pic.twitter.com/JgbAXHjt2u — Austin Wayne Self (@AustinWSelf) January 20, 2017

Look who has made it to the Inaugural Ball🙈 pic.twitter.com/04wSjYhJCo — Austin Wayne Self (@AustinWSelf) January 20, 2017