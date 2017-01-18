Darlington Raceway reveals 2017 throwback theme, retro ticket design

On Wednesday, Darlington Raceway announced the theme for their throwback Bojangles’ Southern 500 weekend on Sept. 1-3, 2017.

In the third year of the throwback campaign, NASCAR will celebrate the 1985-89 era at the track “Too Tough To Tame.”

“The track will be celebrating the 1985-89 time period of the sport during our throwback weekend in 2017,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said. “As we enter the third year of our throwback campaign, we’ll be focusing on drivers, personalities and moments that were compelling in that timeframe, such as the emergence of Dale Earnhardt Sr., Bill Elliott winning the first Winston Million, and the growth of the NASCAR XFINITY Series (formerly the Busch Grand National Series). It will be an exciting era for the track and industry to celebrate.”

Darlington’s Labor Day classic was recently deemed as the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR. In 2016, the track celebrated the 1975-84 time period in the sport.

Along with the throwback weekend theme, the track also unveiled their retro ticket design for the Southern 500, which features 1987 Southern 500 champion Dale Earnhardt and 2016 winner Martin Truex Jr.

“We’ve enjoyed producing the commemorative tickets for our fans every year of the throwback program,” said Tharp. “It’s important that our fans who attend the Darlington Raceway NASCAR weekend walk away with a special keepsake that recognizes our rich history and honors the stars of our sport.”